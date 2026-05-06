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IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: CSK jumps into Playoffs race with win over DC, Sanju Samson zooms into top 5

IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: CSK jumps into Playoffs race with win over DC, Sanju Samson zooms into top 5

Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul regained the Orange Cap for IPL 2026 season but CSK star batter Sanju Samson has climbed into the top 5.

CSK opener Sanju Samson en route to scoring 87 against DC in IPL 2026 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. (Photo: IANS)

DC vs CSK IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings are proving that even without Mahendra Singh Dhoni they are a force to be reckoned with in the IPL 2026 with back-to-back by eight wickets, including one over Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s CSK have now managed to firmly joined the race to Playoffs as they rise to 10 points from 10 matches with five wins and five losses.

CSK, who once again missed the services of their former skipper Dhoni in New Delhi, easily hunted down DC’s modest target of 156 runs with eight wickets and more than 2 overs to spare. But the five-time champions are still in 6th place, 2 points behind 4 other teams – Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.

Also Read | ‘Wish Rohit Sharma’s injury healed earlier, Mumbai Indians could have…’, says star India cricketer

Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings are currently on top of the Points Table with 13 points in 9 matches but have now lost back-to-back games after an unbeaten start to the season. Kavya Maran’s SRH can replace PBKS at the top with a win over IPL 2025 runners-up on Wednesday night in match No. 49 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

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Sunrisers currently have 12 points in 10 matches, with their run of five successive wins ending in the last game against Kolkata Knight Riders at home. Axar Patel’s DC, on the other hand, are set to endure another disappointing season after suffering their 4th loss in their last 5 matches.

Sanju Samson rises into top 5 in Orange Cap race

Chennai Super Kings opener Sanju Samson continued his golden run for his new side in IPL 2026. Samson became the costliest transfer in IPL history after moving from Rajasthan Royals to CSK for Rs 18 crore.

The Team India and CSK opener scored an unbeaten 87 off 52 balls with 6 sixes and 7 fours and put on unbeaten 114 runs for the third wicket with Kartik Sharma, who scored 41 in 31 balls with 2 sixes and 4 fours. He now has 402 runs in 10 matches at a strike-rate of 167.5 with 2 hundreds and 1 fifty to his name and replaced Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan in the top five of the Orange Cap list.

Also Read | IPL 2026: Sanju Samson’s classic knock powers Chennai Super Kings to an 8-wicket win over Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul took back the Orange Cap from Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma on Tuesday night. Rahul, who was dismissed for only 12 off 13 balls, now has 445 runs in 10 matches at a strike-rate of 180.89 with 1 hundred 3 fifties.

Abhishek will have the opportunity to take back the Orange Cap as he faces PBKS on Wednesday night. He has scored 440 runs in 10 matches at a strike-rate of 206.57 with 1 hundred and 3 fifties. His teammate Heinrich Klaasen is in 3rd place with 425 runs in 10 matches with 4 fifties while Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is in 4th place with 404 runs in 10 ties at a strike-rate of 237.64.

IPL 2026 season as of May 6. Top five teams—PBKS (13 points), RCB (12), SRH (12), RR (12), and GT (12)—are separated by only a single point. Orange Cap (Most Runs):

The leading run-scorers, featuring Abhishek Sharma (440 runs), Heinrich Klaasen (425), and Sanju Samson, who has… pic.twitter.com/Dnvz6IVqOx — Bobby Verma (@aitrending98) May 6, 2026

Anshul Kamboj fails to secure Purple Cap

Chennai Super Kings pacer Anshul Kamboj failed to take back the Purple Cap after going wicket-less in the IPL 2026 match vs Delhi Capitals. Kamboj remains in 2nd place with 17 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 18.7 while Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar retained the Purple Cap with 17 scalps in 9 matches at an average of 15.52.

IPL 2026 Purple Cap Race | Top 6 Wicket Takers REVEALED | Bhuvneshwar vs Rabada vs Archer pic.twitter.com/4pO4HdGcEt — asad jawaid (@AJ611_THE_KING) May 5, 2026

SRH pacer Eshan Malinga will have the opportunity to move up wicket-taker’s list as he has 15 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 21.73. Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada remained in 3rd place with 16 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 22.5.

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