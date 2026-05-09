Home

Sports

IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap update after match no. 51: KKR remain in hunt with 4th successive win, KL Rahul fails but Vaibhav Sooryavanshi can…

IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap update after match no. 51: KKR remain in hunt with 4th successive win, KL Rahul fails but Vaibhav Sooryavanshi can…

Kolkata Knight Riders are firmly in the race to make the IPL 2026 Playoffs after their eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday night.

KKR opener Finn Allen en route to scoring a hundred against DC in IPL 2026 match on Friday. (Photo: IANS)

DC vs KKR IPL 2026: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan co-owned Kolkata Knight Riders are ushering an incredible turnaround in the IPL 2026 season. After going win-less in their first six matches this year, KKR have notched up their fourth win on the trot to roar back into contention for a Playoffs berth. Ajinkya Rahane’s side hammered Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in match no. 51 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday to rise to 7th place on the Points Table.

The Knight Riders now have 9 points from their 10 matches, just one point behind Chennai Super Kings in 6th place and only 3 points behind three other sides currently – Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans. DC continued their horror season with their fifth loss in their last 6 matches and are in 8th place with 8 points currently just above Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants on 6 points each.

Also Read | WATCH: Krunal Pandya and Nicholas Pooran CLASH in LSG vs RCB IPL 2026 match, video goes viral

One out of RR or GT are set to join Sunrisers Hyderabad at the top of the table with 14 points as the two sides will face off in match no. 52 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday evening. Shubman Gill’s GT will be on a high with a hat-trick of wins under their belt but they will be vary of the Royals firepower at home.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, KKR will fancy their changes of sneaking into the Playoffs as they take on RCB, GT and MI in their next three matches in the league. “No, you definitely don’t look that far ahead (to the playoffs). I think we still have to win every game from here. So, yeah, we won’t be looking that far ahead,” KKR all-rounder Cameron Green said after the match on Friday.

KKR ne Dc ki loss ka bad point table | TATA IPL point table |

IPL points table 2026 |

IPL 2026 table time table |

Points table today match |

Points table in IPL 2026 after match-51 DC vs KKR |

IPL 2026 points table |

Indian Premier league 2026 points table |

Points table tod pic.twitter.com/x7rGS7OrdQ — sanwar lal jat vijapur (@slvjat61) May 9, 2026

KL Rahul fails to grab Orange Cap

Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul had the opportunity to take back the Orange Cap from SRH batter Heinrich Klaasen in the match against KKR on Friday. Rahul, who had 445 runs before the match, was dismissed for 23 off 14 balls by KKR pacer Kartik Tyagi.

The DC batter remains in third spot with 468 runs in 11 matches at a strike-rate of 180 with 1 hundred and 3 fifties behind Klaasen who has 494 runs in 11 games with 5 fifties at a strike-rate of 157.32. SRH opener Abhishek Sharma is in 3rd place with 475 runs with 1 hundred and 3 fifties at a strike-rate of 210.17.

Also Read | IPL 2026 final: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia discloses REAL reason why Narendra Modi Stadium is chosen over Bengaluru

RR opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will now have the opportunity to win back the Orange Cap as he gets ready to face GT on Saturday. The 15-year-old batter will need 91 runs to surpass Klaasen as he has notched up 404 runs in 10 matches at a strike-rate of 237.64. SRH wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan is currently in 4th place with 409 runs in 11 games.

Kagiso Rabada vs Jofra Archer for Purple Cap

Two big contenders for Purple Cap this season – GT’s Kagiso Rabada and RR’s Jofra Archer – will be facing off on Saturday evening. Rabada is currently in 4th place in the race with 16 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 22.5 – level with third-place Prince Yadav from Lucknow Super Giants.

Archer is one wicket behind Rabada with 15 wickets in 10 games at an average of 21.26. RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar currently holds the Purple Cap with 17 wickets in 10 matches ahead of Anshul Kamboj, who also has 17 wickets currently.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.