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IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap update after match no. 52: Gujarat go 2nd, Shubman Gill shines but Sooryavanshi fails...

IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap update after match no. 52: Gujarat go 2nd, Shubman Gill shines but Sooryavanshi fails…

Shubman Gill is rapidly climbing the Orange Cap ladder as he now sits in the 4th place with 462 runs. His sensational knock of 84 off 44 balls yesterday, which he scored despite a painful ankle injury, showcased the elegant aggression that he is known for

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, left, being congratulated by Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. (Photo credit: PTI)

Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans delivered a masterclass last night in match number 52 of the Indian Premier League by crushing the Rajasthan Royals by 77 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium to go within touching distance of the play-offs. This bumper victory saw the 2022 champions jump to the 2nd spot, level on points with table toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are ahead because of their better net run-rate.

Opting to field first, Rajasthan seemingly struggled while Gujarat captain Shubman Gill played a sensational knock of 84 off 44 balls. Alongside Sai Sudharsan’s steady 55, GT posted a massive 229/4, their highest total of the season.

Also Read: Good news for Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2026 match vs RCB, not Hardik Pandya, THIS star player is ready to lead…

In response, the Royals’ chase never truly took flight. Despite a brisk 36 from teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the middle order crumbled under pressure. Rashid Khan produced a sensational performance, claiming 4/33, while Jason Holder cleaned up the tail by scalping 3 wickets. Rajasthan were eventually bundled out for 152 in 16.3 overs.

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While this result helped Gujarat reach 2nd, the race for the 4th spot has been blown wide open. Now, 4 teams – Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will battle it out against each other for the exclusive play-offs spot. While RCB and RR are level on points (12), Chennai (10) and Kolkata (9) are separated by just one point.

A lot can shake up today as there are two exciting matches on the cards with CSK taking on LSG in the afternoon and RCB facing MI in the evening.

Shubman Gill firm contender for the Orange Cap; Sai Sudharsan also makes a jump

Shubman Gill is rapidly climbing the Orange Cap ladder as he now sits in the 4th place with 462 runs. His sensational knock of 84 off 44 balls yesterday, which he scored despite a painful ankle injury, showcased the elegant aggression that he is known for.

Also Read: IPL 2026 final: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia discloses REAL reason why Narendra Modi Stadium is chosen over Bengaluru

His teammate Sai Sudharsan, who won the Orange cap last season, is still very much in contention as he is now level with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at 440 runs after 11 matches

Sooryavanshi had a rare quiet night against Gujarat with seamer Mohammed Siraj getting his all important wicket with a bouncer. He provided a breezy cameo of 36 but failed to convert it into the massive score needed to reclaim the lead.

He currently sits fifth with 440 runs, just behind Gill. Sunrisers Hyderabad duo Heinrich Klaasen (494) and Abhishek Sharma (475) continue to lead the pack with KL Rahul sitting 3rd with 468 runs.

Kagiso Rabada adds two more wickets to his name

Gujarat’s South African pacer Kagiso Rabada added two more wickets to his name to lead the Purple cap list with 18 wickets from 11 matches at an economy rate of 9.36. Behind him is RCB’s Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and CSK’s Anshul Kamboj, who are level with 17 wickets each from 10 outings. LSG’s Prince Yadav and SRH’s Eshan Malinga conclude the charts with 16 scalps.

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