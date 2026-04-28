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IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after match No 39: RCB close gap to PBKS at number one, Virat Kohli has…, Bhuvneshwar Kumar joins Anshul Kamboj

IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after match No 39: RCB close gap to PBKS at number one, Virat Kohli has…, Bhuvneshwar Kumar joins Anshul Kamboj

IPL 2026 Points Table: Royal Challengers Bengaluru are only one point behind Punjab Kings after their nine-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in match no. 39 on Monday night.

RCB batter Virat Kohli (left) walks back after his unbeaten knock of 23 against Delhi Capitals on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a massive nine-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in match No. 39 of the IPL 2026 season to close the gap on table-toppers Punjab Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. RCB now have 12 points and are in 2nd place behind Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings, who are the only unbeaten team on the IPL 2026 Points Table, with 13 points.

Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, continued their miserable run and remain in dismal 7th position after their third successive loss in the IPL 2026 season. DC, playing at home again, were far cry from the side that had posted 264 after batting first just a couple of days back and slipped to 13 for 6 in the Powerplay overs before getting bowled out for 77.

It was the lowest-ever score in the Powerplay in the history of the Indian Premier League. “I still don’t understand what happened. But everyone says that in cricket, every day you have to be on your toes and you have to come back and do the same things again and again. But yes, when you go into the next match, you have to forget this and move on,” DC captain Axar Patel said after the match on Monday.

Also Read | Bad news for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of his Team India debut, CSK star wants THIS Rajasthan Royals star to…

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RCB, on the other hand, almost created a new record in the IPL when they won the match with 81 balls to spare. It was the second-biggest victory while chasing after Mumbai Indians won with 87 balls remaining against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in the IPL 2008 season.

The defending champions of the IPL now have 12 points from 8 matches so far with six wins and 2 defeats to their name so far.

Check IPL 2026 Points Table after DC vs RCB match no. 39 HERE…

THE UNBEATEN STREAK MEETS THE PHENOM. vs Tonight, IPL 2026 Match 40 takes over #Mullanpur ✅ PBKS: The only unbeaten team in the league. 13 points in 7 games. ✅ RR: The teenage outlier. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is just 24 runs away from the Orange Cap. One team is playing… pic.twitter.com/90hYz7xu27 — Viral Human HQ (@ViralHumanHQ) April 28, 2026

Virat Kohli closes in on No. 3 spot in Orange Cap race

Former India and RCB captain Virat Kohli did not have too many runs to play with, in the modest chase on Monday night. Kohli remained unbeaten on 23 off 15 balls with 2 sixes to close the gap to Rajasthan Royals 15-year-old opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Kohli has now piled up 351 runs in 8 matches at an average of 58.5 with 3 fifties at a strike-rate of 162.5. He is only 6 runs behind Sooryavanshi, who will be seen in action on Tuesday night against Punjab Kings in match No. 40 in Chandigarh.

Also Read | Watching Virat Kohli cry was an ’emotional’ moment for me, says RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma continue to hold on to the Orange Cap in IPL 2026 with 380 runs in 8 matches with 1 century and 3 fifties at a strike-rate of 212.29. Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul remained in the second spot with 358 runs, just 1 run ahead of Sooryavanshi after being dismissed for only 1 vs RCB on Monday.

TATA IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings After Completing 9000 Runs In IPL Virat Kohli Sits At No. 4 In The Table With 351 Runs With The Average – 58.50 & Strike Rate – 162.50 In 8 Innings #viratkohli #rcb #dcvsrcb #ipl2026 pic.twitter.com/O8qkJyX0y4 — Manish Dev Sports (@ManishDevSports) April 27, 2026

Bhuvneshwar Kumar grabs Purple Cap

Former India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar put on a pace-bowling master class at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi to floor the Delhi Capitals. The RCB fast bowler, retained for Rs 10.75 crore, was the pick of the bowlers along with Josh Hazlewood – claiming 3/5 in 3 overs with the new ball.

The three wickets for Bhuvneshwar Kumar means that the veteran seam bowler now has 14 wickets in 8 matches at an average of 16.85, just ahead of Chennai Super Kings pacer Anshul Kamboj who has 14 wickets at 16.92. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Sri Lanka fast bowler Eshan Malinga has also claimed 14 wickets at an average of 18.21.

BHUVNESHWAR KUMAR BECOMES THE PURPLE CAP HOLDER OF IPL 2026. pic.twitter.com/6T3KBbEZ8S — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 27, 2026

Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Jofra Archer can take the Purple Cap with a couple of wickets on Tuesday night against Punjab Kings as he has claimed 13 wickets in 8 matches – same as LSG’s Prince Yadav and GT’s Kagiso Rabada.

(The stats and Points Table are update till Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no. 39 on Monday)

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