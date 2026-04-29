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IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after match no 40: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi returns to TOP in record-breaking style, RR jump to…

IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after match no 40: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi returns to TOP in record-breaking style, RR jump to…

Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become the fastest-ever batter to complete 400 runs in a season in Indian Premier League.

Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi en route to scoring 43 vs Punjab Kings. (Photo: IANS)

PBKS vs RR IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals became the first team in the IPL 2026 to register a win against table-toppers Punjab Kings in match no. 40 at the new PCA Stadium in New Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. But it was a special night for 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who grabbed back the Orange Cap in style from Abhishek Sharma.

Sooryavanshi hammered a whirlwind 43 to lead the massive chase for RR and set the base for a six-wicket win for six wicket win on Tuesday night. In the process, the RR and Bihar opener took back the Orange Cap by rising to the top of the table and became the fastest ever batter to complete 400 runs in an IPL season.

Also Read | PBKS vs RR IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reveals ‘game plan’ vs Arshdeep Singh, says ‘if it is…’

The RR batter achieved this feat in mere 167 deliveries, sailing past the previous record held by former West Indies and Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell in 21 less deliveries. “I think the plan was to keep wickets in hand, but not fall too behind the run-rate. The way the openers went, Vaibhav and Jaiswal, I feel it just made our jobs very easier as usual. But the tough part was after the powerplay, keeping that momentum, keeping going at 10 an over. I think right after the powerplay, we got like overs of five, eight and something like that. So we got behind a little bit, but then we picked it up again,” Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag said after the match.

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Sooryavanshi now has 400 runs in 9 matches at a strike-rate 238.09 with 1 hundred and 2 centuries so far. Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma is in 2nd place with 380 runs in 8 matches at a strike-rate of 212.29 with 1 hundred and 3 fifies. Abhishek has the opportunity to take back the Orange Cap as he gets ready to face Mumbai Indians in match no. 41 at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul is in third place with 358 runs while Royal Challengers Bengaluru is in 4th spot currently with 351 runs.

ORANGE CAP HOLDER – VAIBHAV SURYAVANSHI pic.twitter.com/m6JIxbm16d — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 28, 2026

Rajasthan Royals move up to second place

Inaugural IPL champions RR became the first side to come out on top against Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings this season. RR have now joined RCB with 12 points on the IPL 2026 Points Table but are currently in third place due to their poor net run-rate 0.617 as compared to Bengaluru’s 1.919.

PBKS, on the other hand, continue to maintain their position at the top of the table with 13 points in 8 matches and a NRR of 1.043. Pat Cummins-led SRH can rise back to third place on Wednesday with a min over five-time champions MI and reaching 12 points thanks to their superior NRR.

Also Read | PBKS vs RR IPL 2026: Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer reveals SECRET to ‘finishing’ matches, says ‘I try to…’

Hardik Pandya’s MI are currently struggling in lowly 9th position with only 4 points so far, just ahead of Sanjiv Goenka’s Lucknow Super Giants who also have the same number of points.

IPL 2026 POINTS TABLE. – The Top 2 race intensifies. pic.twitter.com/kDjsK5pvjY — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 28, 2026

Jofra Archer rises to 2nd place in Purple Cap race

Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer has been literally breathing fire in the IPL 2026 season so far. Archer claimed the crucial wicket of in-form PBKS opener Priyansh Arya and now also has 14 wickets – same as Purple Cap holder Bhuvneshwar Kumar from RCB.

Archer has taken 14 wickets at an average of 19.5 while Bhuvi has same number of wickets at an average of 16.85. Chennai Super Kings pacer Anshul Kamboj and SRH seamer Eshan Malinga also have 14 scalps so far.

TATA IPL 2026 Purple Cap Standings RR Bowler Jofra Archer Sits At No. 2 Position With 14 Wickets With The Economy Of 8.27 After Took 1 Wicket vs Delhi Capitals #JofraArcher #ipl2026 #PBKSvsRR #RajasthanRoyals pic.twitter.com/qDdNXbOprS — Manish Dev Sports (@ManishDevSports) April 28, 2026

Malinga can claim the Purple Cap on Wednesday by picking up one wicket against MI at the Wankhede Stadium.

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