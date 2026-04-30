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IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after match no 41: Abhishek Sharma storms past Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Kavya Marans SRH surge to…

IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after match no 41: Abhishek Sharma storms past Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Kavya Maran’s SRH surge to…

SRH batters Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen have grabbed the top two positions in the Orange Cap race after their side's six-wicket win over MI in Mumbai on Wednesday.

SRH opener Abhishek Sharma en route to scoring 45 against MI in IPL 2026 match. (Photo: IANS)

MI vs SRH IPL 2026: It was a night to remember for Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad team at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday as they not only chased down a record target against home team Mumbai Indians but are also now dominating the Orange Cap as well as the Purple Cap tables. SRH opener Abhishek Sharma and pacer Eshan Malinga have swooped up the Orange Cap and the Purple Cap after their six-wicket win over MI.

World No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma set the tone for SRH’s massive chase of 244 runs, putting on 129 runs with opening partner Travis Head en route to scoring 45 off 24 balls with 3 sixes and 4 fours inside the first 9 overs. Abhishek snatched back the Orange Cap from Rajasthan Royals prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on Wednesday and now leads the run-scoring charts with 425 runs in 9 matches at a strike-rate of 209.35 with 1 hundred and 3 fifties.

Also Read | WATCH: Allah Ghazanfar strikes twice in one over to shock Sunrisers Hyderabad

Head top-scored for SRH with a 30-ball 76 studded with 8 sixes and 4 fours in an innings and was quick to praise his opening partner. “I know that if spin comes on, I just give him the strike. I probably haven’t played with a better spin-hitting batter ever. I think he’s one of the best I’ve ever seen in terms of ball-striking against spin. I know in the Powerplay, we saw again in this game that teams have started to go off pace against us. So, it’s about getting him on strike and watching him go about his work. He puts teams under immense pressure. It’s a great partnership; we don’t have to talk too much,” Travis Head was quoted as saying by JioStar.

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Abhishek Sharma’s teammate Heinrich Klaasen has also moved past Sooryavanshi into second spot with his match-winning knock of 65 not out in 30 balls with 4 sixes and 7 fours. The former South African batter now has 414 runs in 9 games at a strike-rate of 157.41 with 4 fifties this season.

Also Read | Ryan Rickelton’s heroics go in vain as Heinrich Klaasen’s brilliance helps SRH win by 6 wickets

Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Virat Kohli will have the opportunity to move up in this table as he gets ready to face Gujarat Titans in match no. 42 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Kohli is currently in 5th spot in the Orange Cap table with 351 runs in 8 matches at a strike-rate of 162.5 with 3 fifties.

TATA IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings After A Destructive Knock Against Mumbai Indians Abhishek Sharma Sits At The Top With 425 Runs & Heinrich Klaasen Sits At No. 2 With 414 Runs #AbhishekSharma #HeinrichKlaasen #SRH #ipl2026 pic.twitter.com/ToySlpBeZd — Manish Dev Sports (@ManishDevSports) April 29, 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad rise to third spot

Kavya Maran-owned SRH, meanwhile, post their fifth win in succession this season with their record chase against MI. Sunrisers now have 12 points in 9 matches – same as Rajasthan Royals – but swapped places with them thanks to their superior net run-rate of 0.832 as compared to 0.617.

MI, on the hand, continue to be at the bottom of the table with just 4 points in 8 matches so far. The five-times champions have managed to lose four successive games at their home ground of Wankhede Stadium for the first time in their history.

Defending champions RCB now have the opportunity to displace Punjab Kings from the top of the table. A win for Virat Kohli’s side on Thursday night will help them rise to 14 points and move past PBKS, who have 13 points after their first loss of the season to Rajasthan Royals earlier this week.

POINTS TABLE OF IPL 2026 ➡️ Punjab Kings at top with 13 points.

➡️ RCB, SRH and RR at 2nd, 3rd and 4th position respectively with 12 points each.

➡️ LSG are at bottom of the table. Points table almost settled with top 4 teams are well ahead and on the verge for… pic.twitter.com/vo1cFyw1XL — Maina Singh (@Maina_Singhx77) April 30, 2026

Eshan Malinga take Purple Cap from Bhuvneshwar Kumar

SRH and Sri Lanka pacer did just enough on Wednesday night to take the Purple Cap once again and top the bowler charts after match no. 41. Malinga dismissed Suryakumar Yadav for 5 to move to 15 wickets in 9 games at an average of 18.93.

RCB’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar is in second place with 14 wickets in 8 matches – same as Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer and Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Anshul Kamboj. Bhuvneshwar can move past Malinga by picking up one wicket against GT on Thursday night.

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