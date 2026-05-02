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IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after match no. 43: KL Rahul replaces Abhishek Sharma at top, DC remain in hunt

IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after match no. 43: KL Rahul replaces Abhishek Sharma at top, DC remain in hunt

Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul moved to the top of the run-scoring charts after their seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 match in Jaipur on Friday.

DC opener KL Rahul en route to scoring 75 in IPL 2026 match vs RR in Jaipur on Friday. (Photo: IANS)

RR vs DC IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals bounced back in style after a hat-trick of losses in the IPL 2026 season, stunning Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday. DC recorded their highest successful run-chase in IPL history, hunting down 226 to win with 5 balls to spare thanks to brilliant half-centuries by their openers KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka.

The Rahul-Nissanka opening combination put on 110 runs in 9 overs to hunt down RR’s impressive total of 225 in 19.1 overs. Rahul top-scored with 75 off 40 balls with 5 sixes and 6 fours and snatched back the Orange Cap from Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma after match no. 43.

Also Read | IPL 2026: KL Rahul and Mitchell Starc break Delhi Capitals losing curse as they defeat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets

Rahul now has 433 runs in 9 matches at a strike-rate of 185.83 with 1 hundred and 3 fifties and top-score of 152 not out against Punjab Kings last month. The DC opener left Abhishek Sharma behind, who has managed to score 425 runs in 9 matches at a strike-rate of 209.35 with 1 hundred and 3 fifties.

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RR opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slipped down to 4th spot, after being dismissed for only 4 against DC on Friday night. Sooryavanshi has 404 runs in 10 matches at a strike-rate of 237.64 with 1 hundred and 2 fifties.

Also Read | KL Rahul wants to ‘match’ THIS massive record of MS Dhoni in the Indian Premier League

SRH batter Heinrich Klaasen is in 3rd place with 414 runs in 9 matches while Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Virat Kohli is in 5th spot with 379 runs in 9 games. Chennai Super Kings opener Sanju Samson, who has 304 runs in 8 matches with 2 hundreds, will be looking to move up the run-scoring charts on Saturday as he takes on Mumbai Indians in match no. 44 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

ORANGE CAP UPDATE – IPL 2026

KL Rahul takes the lead!

KL Rahul becomes the new Orange Cap holder after Match 43

Top Run Scorers (IPL 2026):

1️⃣ KL Rahul – 433 runs

2️⃣ Abhishek Sharma – 425 runs

3️⃣ Heinrich Klaasen – 414 runs

4️⃣ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi – 404 runs… pic.twitter.com/F9jEimDJI9 — BreakingDeepanshu (@BreakDeepanshu) May 2, 2026

Delhi Capitals snap three-game losing streak

Axar Patel’s DC managed to bounce back from three successive losses in the season and remain in hunt for a Playoffs berth. The Delhi franchise now have 8 points from 9 games with 4 wins and five losses and are in 6th spot behind Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans, who are in 5th spot with 10 points after their four-wicket win over RCB last week.

Riyan Parag’s RR had the opportunity to rise to the top of the table with a win over DC on Friday. But they remain in 4th place currently with 12 points from 10 matches behind RCB and SRH due to their poor net run-rate of 0.510.

MS Dhoni’s CSK can rise above DC on the Points Table to 6th spot on Saturday night with a win over Hardik Pandya’s MI, who are struggling in 9th spot after 4 losses in their last 5 matches.

POINTS TABLE OF IPL 2026 : ➡️ Punjab Kings are still on top.

➡️ RCB, SRH & RR are at 2nd, 3rd and 4th positions respectively.

➡️ Delhi Capitals now at 6th position with win vs RR. pic.twitter.com/F9NzgriOoJ — Maina Singh (@Maina_Singhx77) May 1, 2026

Jofra Archer rises to 2nd spot in Purple Cap race

Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer continued his wicket-taking spree, dismissing Rahul for 75 to claim his 15th wicket in the season. Archer had climbed to 2nd place with 15 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 21.26.

IPL 2026, May 1, 2026 POINT TABLE Orange Cap: KL Rahul (DC) is highlighted as the leading run-scorer with 433 runs in 9 matches, following his match-winning performance against RR. Purple Cap: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) leads the bowling charts with 17 wickets across 9 matches.… pic.twitter.com/Apdl9VT90P — Bobby Verma (@aitrending98) May 2, 2026

RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues to hold on to the Purple Cap with 17 wickets in 9 games, including back-to-back three-wicket hauls. Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Eshan Malinga is in 3rd place with 15 wickets in 9 matches.

Chennai Super Kings pacer Anshul Kamboj can rise up the wicket-takers chart when he face MI on Saturday. Kamboj currently has 14 wickets in 8 matches.

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