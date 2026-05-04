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IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after match no 46: Abhishek Sharma returns to top, GT remain in hunt for Playoffs

IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after match no 46: Abhishek Sharma returns to top, GT remain in hunt for Playoffs

Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans are now one of 4 teams on 12 points in IPL 2026 season just one point behind table toppers Punjab Kings on 13 points after match no. 46.

SRH opener Abhishek Sharma has taken back IPL 2026 Orange Cap from KL Rahul of DC on Sunday. (Photo: IANS)

GT vs PBKS IPL 2026: The double-header in IPL 2026 on Sunday saw plenty of upheaval in the Orange Cap and Purple Cap tables as world No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma returned to the top in spite of being dismissed rather cheaply in Hyderabad. Abhishek’s 15 was enough on Sunday afternoon to take back the Orange Cap from Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul, even as table-toppers Punjab Kings suffered their second successive loss of the season.

The SRH opener now has 440 runs in 10 matches with 1 hundred and 3 fifties with a strike-rate of 206.57 in spite of being dismissed for 15 off 10 balls. Abhishek went ahead of KL Rahul, who has 433 runs in 9 matches with 1 hundred and 3 fifties at a strike-rate of 185.83.

Also Read | IPL 2026: Jason Holder’s four-wicket haul guides Gujarat Titans to 4-wicket victory over Punjab Kings

SRH batter Heinrich Klaasen remained in third spot in the Orange Cap table but he also fell cheaply for 11 off 8 balls in the seven-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. Klaasen now has 425 runs in 10 matches with 4 fifties at a strike-rate of 156.82 while Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is now in 4th spot with 404 runs in 10 games at a strike-rate of 237.64.

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Gujarat Titans opener and last season’s Orange Cap winner Sai Sudharsan has zoomed up to 5th place with his 3rd fifty of the season, leaving behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Virat Kohli in 6th spot. Sudharsan, who scored 57 off 41 balls with 1 six and 5 fours, now has 385 runs in 10 matches at a strike-rate of 158.43.

Shubman Gill’s GT join 3 others on 12 points

Former winners Gujarat Titans firmly remained in the hunt for Playoffs berth in IPL 2026 season. GT hammered table-toppers Punjab Kings by 4 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday to rise to 12 points – joining Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals on the same points tally.

Also Read | Good news for Gujarat Titans in the middle of IPL 2026 as Mohammed Siraj creates history against PBKS

Shreyas Iyer’s PBKS remained in top spot with 13 points, but have now suffered back-to-back losses this season, after losing to Rajasthan Royals in their last match. Shubman Gill’s GT remained in 5th place with 12 points but have a poor net run-rate of -0.147 as compared to Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have 0.510 and 0.644 respectively.

Three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders now have a hat-trick of wins after a horror start to the season but remain in 8th place with 7 points as compared to Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, who have 8 points each.

Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants are battling for the last two places currently with 4 points each and will face off against each other at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday evening.

IPL 2026 IS PEAKING – POINTS TABLE CAN CHANGE WITHIN 1 or 2 GAMES ✅ pic.twitter.com/cRupCux2rE — Sourabh Meena (@sourabhhh_meena) May 4, 2026

Kagiso Rabada rises to 3rd place in Purple Cap race

Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada claimed a couple of wickets for 22 runs against Punjab Kings to rise to 3rd place in Purple Cap race. Rabada now has 16 wickets from 10 matches at an average of 22.5 while Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar held on to the Purple Cap with 17 wickets in 9 matches at an average of 15.52, just ahead of Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Anshul Kamboj who has the same tally.

IPL 2026 Orange Cap & Purple Cap race heats up! [IPL2026, Purple Cap, Orange Cap] pic.twitter.com/qmqkJDVPsG — Game Changers (@Game_Changerrs) May 3, 2026

Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer and Sunriser Hyderabad’s Eshan Malinga are in 4th and 5th place respectively with 15 wickets each so far.

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