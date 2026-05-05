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IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after match no 47: Ryan Rickleton JUMPS over 9 batters, MI win in battle to survive

IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after match no 47: Ryan Rickleton JUMPS over 9 batters, MI win in battle to survive

Mumbai Indians have kept their slim hopes of qualifying for the IPL 2026 Playoffs alive with a six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants on Monday night.

MI opener Ryan Rickleton en route to scoring 83 vs LSG in IPL 2026 match on Monday. (Photo: IANS)

MI vs LSG IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians opener Ryan Rickleton continued his golden form with the bat, smashing a match-winning 83 off 32 balls with 8 sixes and six fours to set up his side’s six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in match no. 47 of IPL 2026 season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Rickleton, who scored an unbeaten 123 at the same venue last week against Sunrisers Hyderabad, finally ended up on the winning side after his side had suffered 4 losses in the last 5 games.

South African wicketkeeper-opener’s match-winning knock propelled him over 9 batters into sixth spot in the Orane Cap race for the season. Rickleton, who was retained for Rs 1 crore by Nita Ambani’s MI ahead of IPL 2026 season, now has 380 runs in 8 matches with 1 century and 2 fifties at a strike-rate of 190.95 – the best tally by any MI batter this season so far.

Also Read | Why is Hardik Pandya not leading Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 match vs LSG

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma continues to hold on to the Orange Cap with 440 runs in 10 matches with 1 century and 3 fifties to his name with a strike-rate of 206.57. Abhishek is just 7 runs ahead of Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul, who has notched up 433 runs in 9 matches at a strike-rate of 185.83 with 1 century and 3 fifties.

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Rahul, though, has the opportunity to regain the Orange Cap on Tuesday evening as Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings in match no. 48 of the IPL 2026 season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Heinrich Klaasen and Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi retained number 3 and 4 position with 425 and 404 runs respectively.

TATA IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings Ryan Rickelton Entered In The Top 6 aof IPL 2026 Orange Cap List With 380 Runs In 8 Innings #RyanRickelton #MIvsLSG #mumbaiindians pic.twitter.com/c3Y09L9Lbb — Manish Dev Sports (@ManishDevSports) May 4, 2026

How can Mumbai Indians reach the Playoffs stage?

Mumbai Indians posted just their 3rd win in 10 matches to move to 6 points after their victory over Lucknow Super Giants on Monday night. The five-time former champions only have 4 matches remaining in this season and need to win all of those matches to stand a remote chance to reach the Playoffs stage.

If Hardik Pandya’s MI win all four of their remaining matches they will reach a maximum of 14 points, which doesn’t automatically guarantee qualification. However, another loss for MI will definitely rule them out of the race for the Playoffs as the best they will be able to do will be 12 points and already 4 teams are on 12 points each – Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat titans.

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Lucknow Super Giants are also on the brink of elimination with their 7th loss in 9 matches and are currently in 10th place with only 4 points from 9 matches. Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will have the chance to remain in hunt for a Playoffs berth as well as they face off on Tuesday night.

Both DC and CSK have 8 points each and are in 7th and 6th place respectively only separated by their net run-rate. Punjab Kings have held on to the top spot with 13 points from 9 matches, in spite of back-to-back losses while RCB are in 2nd place ahead of SRH, RR and GT due to their superior net run-rate.

Anshul Kamboj can take back Purple Cap

Chennai Super Kings pacer Anshul Kamboj can take back the Purple Cap from RCB fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar by picking up one wicket against DC on Tuesday. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kamboj both have 17 wickets each in 9 matches.

IPL 2026 Orange Cap & Purple Cap race heats up! [IPL2026, Purple Cap, Orange Cap] pic.twitter.com/qmqkJDVPsG — Game Changers (@Game_Changerrs) May 3, 2026

Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada is in 3rd place on the Purple Cap table with 16 wickets in 10 matches while RR’s Jofra Archer and SRH’s Eshan Malinga are in 4th and 5th place with 15 wickets each.

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