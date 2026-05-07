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IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap updates after match no 49: Kavya Marans SRH rise to top, Heinrich Klaasen goes past Abhishek Sharma

IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap updates after match no 49: Kavya Maran’s SRH rise to top, Heinrich Klaasen goes past Abhishek Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad have replaced Punjab Kings at the top of the IPL 2026 Points Table after their 33-run win at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday night.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have climbed to top of IPL 2026 Points Table with 33-run win over Punjab Kings. (Photo: IANS)

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2026: After more than a month of the IPL 2026 season, we finally have a new table-topper on the Points Table with Sunrisers Hyderabad replacing Punjab Kings. Kavya Maran’s SRH hammered IPL 2025 finalists by 33 runs in match no. 49 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. It was SRH’s 6th win in last seven matches which propelled them to the top of the pile.

The IPL 2016 champions now have 14 points from 11 matches with 7 wins and 4 losses so far. Shreyas Iyer’s PBKS slipped to the second spot after suffering a hat-trick of defeats after going unbeaten in the first-half of the season.

Also Read | Why did BCCI shift IPL 2026 final out of Bengaluru? Here’s the real reason…

PBKS now have 13 points from 10 matches so far with one game against Kolkata Knight Riders washed out due to rain. SRH will now believe they will in pole position to reach the Playoffs stages with three games still in hand.

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Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru can replace SRH at the top of the table on Thursday as they face bottom-placed Lucknow Super Giants in match no. 50 of the season. A win for the defending champions will take them to 14 points like SRH but they will become number one thanks to their superior net run-rate.

Also Read | SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Cooper Conolly’s lone fight goes in vain as Punjab suffer agonizing defeat in Hyderabad

Apart from RCB, Rajasthan Royals and Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans are also on 12 points each currently and are in 4th and 5th place on the Points Table.

Heinrich Klaasen take Orange Cap from Abhishek Sharma

The Orange Cap changed hands a couple of times on Wednesday night during SRH’s clash against PBKS in Hyderabad. First SRH opener Abhishek Sharma took back the Orange Cap from KL Rahul during his blazing knock of 35 off 13 balls as he briefly rose to the top with 475 runs from 11 matches at a strike-rate of 210.17 with 1 century and 3 fifties so far.

However, SRH batter and Abhishek’s teammate Heinrich Klaasen took over the Orange Cap soon after with his match-winning knock of 69 in 43 balls with 4 sixes and 3 fours. Klaasen, who was retained for Rs 23 crore by Kavya Maran’s SRH, now has 494 runs in 11 matches at a strike-rate of 157.32 with five fifties to his name.

Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul slipped to third spot with 445 runs in 10 matches at a strike-rate of 180.89 with 1 century and 3 fifties. Ishan Kishan rose to 4th spot with his 4th fifty of the season and now has 409 runs in 11 games at a strike-rate of 186.75 while Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is in 5th spot with 404 runs in 10 matches at a strike-rate of 237.64.

Orange Army ka domination continues!

Sunrisers Hyderabad ke 3 batters IPL 2026 ke Top-4 run scorers me Heinrich Klaasen wapas No.1 par aur Orange Cap bhi SRH camp me

494 runs

⚡ Strike rate 157+ Abhishek Sharma aur Ishan Kishan bhi run machine bane… pic.twitter.com/kdzlzrUZOF — BreakingDeepanshu (@BreakDeepanshu) May 7, 2026

Eshan Malinga rises to 4th place in Purple Cap race

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Sri Lanka pacer Eshan Malinga continued his fine form in the season by claiming 1/36 in his side’s 33-run win over PBKS. Malinga now has 16 wickets in 11 matches – level with Kagiso Rabada of Gujarat Titans.

The Orange & Purple Cap race is getting more exciting in IPL 2026! [IPL2026, Orange Cap, Purple Cap] pic.twitter.com/zzF2klniwD — Game Changers (@Game_Changerrs) May 6, 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar can extend his lead in the Purple Cap table for top wicket-takers as he gets ready to face Lucknow Super Giants in his landmark 200th IPL match. Bhuvneshwar now has 17 wickets in 9 matches while Anshul Kamboj of Chennai Super Kings also has 17 wickets in 10 games so far.

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