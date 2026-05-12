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IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after match no 55: DC keep Playoffs dream alive, KL Rahul goes to second spot

IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after match no 55: DC keep Playoffs dream alive, KL Rahul goes to second spot

Delhi Capitals have slim hopes of qualifying for the IPL 2026 Playoffs stages after their three-wicket win over Punjab Kings at Dharamshala on Monday.

Delhi Capitals cricketers celebrate their IPL 2026 win over Punjab Kings in Dharamshala on Monday. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

PBKS vs DC IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals dealt a severe blow to Punjab Kings and their hopes of qualifying for the Playoffs stages of the IPL 2026 season. DC hunted down 211-run target for a three-wicket win with one over to spare to rise to 7th spot on the IPL 2026 Points Table and keep their slim hopes of qualifying for the Playoffs stages alive in Dharamshala on Monday.

Delhi’s chances reaching the Playoffs stages are still remote as they first need to win both of their remaining league stages matches against Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders with a big margin to reach 14 points and hope that Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals end up below this Points tally to somehow qualify as the 4th placed finisher.

Also Read | PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2026: Delhi complete their 2nd highest run-chase to hand 4th consecutive defeat to Punjab

Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings, on the other hand, were the runners-up in the IPL 2025 season and went unbeaten for the first half of the season. But since then they have now lost 4 matches in a row and could shockingly miss out of the chance to make the Playoffs if they don’t get back to winning ways. However, they are still in 4th place currently with 13 points in 11 matches and have three matches in hand against Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants.

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But Sunrisers Hyderabad or Gujarat Titans on Tuesday have the chance to move to the top of the table, replacing RCB. SRH, GT and RCB all have 14 points currently and the winner of match no 56 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad between SRH and GT will go to number one spot with 16 points and almost assure themselves of a berth in the Playoffs.

IPL 2026 POINTS TABLE. – PBKS still at 13 Points. pic.twitter.com/cDZ2P6tfeA — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 11, 2026

KL Rahul misses out on Orange Cap

Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul had the golden opportunity to claim the Orange Cap on Monday but was dismissed for 9 off 8 balls by PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh. However, it was enough to rise to 2nd spot in the run-getters list with 477 runs in 12 matches with 1 hundred and 3 fifties at a strike-rate of 177.98.

Also Read | Bad news for Kohli’s RCB after IPL 2026 win over MI, BCCI take STRICT action against star player of team

SRH batters Heinrich Klaasen and Abhishek Sharma have the chance to race ahead on the Orange Cap table as they face GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. Klaasen currently holds the Orange Cap with 494 runs in 11 matches at a strike-rate of 157.32 while Abhishek Sharma is in 3rd spot with 475 runs in 11 games at a strike-rate of 210.17 with 1 century and 3 fifties.

GT captain Shubman Gill is currently in 4th spot with 462 runs in 10 games with 4 fifties to his name at a strike-rate of 160.41.

Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 11 11 2 494 69 54.88 314 157.32 0 5 0 36 23 KL Rahul (DC) 12 12 1 477 152* 43.36 268 177.98 1 3 1 50 24 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 11 11 1 475 135* 47.50 226 210.17 1 3 2 43 36 Shubman Gill (GT) 10 10 0 462 86 46.20 288 160.41 0 4 0 44 20 Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR) 11 11 0 440 103 40.00 186 236.55 1 2 1 38 40

Kagiso Rabada gunning for Purple Cap

GT pacer Kagiso Rabada is currently in 3rd spot in the Purple Cap race of wicket-takers with 18 scalps in 11 matches at an average of 21.83. He will look to build on that tally as he gets ready to face SRH in match no. 56 in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar currently holds the Purple Cap with 21 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 15.28 while CSK fast bowler in second place with 19 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 19.21. SRH pacer Eshan Malinga can also make some headway in this list as he is in 5th place with 16 wickets in 11 matches.

GT all-rounder Rashid Khan is rapidly rising in the charts and now has 15 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 22.6.

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