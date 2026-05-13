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IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after Match No 56: Shubman Gills GT are number ONE, Sai Sudharsan and Kagiso Rabada rise up

IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after Match No 56: Shubman Gill’s GT are number ONE, Sai Sudharsan and Kagiso Rabada rise up

Gujarat Titans have become the new number one team in the IPL 2026 Points Table with their 82-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans have risen to top of IPL 2026 Points Table with 82-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. (Photo: IANS)

GT vs SRH IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans continued their remarkable run in the second half of the IPL 2026 season, posting their fifty successive win by hammering Sunrisers Hyderabad by 82 runs in match no. 56 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. GT’s massive win has made them number one side on the IPL 2026 Points Table and put them in driver’s seat to secure a Playoffs berth.

Shubman Gill’s side now have 16 points from 12 matches with two games still in hand against Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. Kavya Maran’s SRH, on the other hand, remain in contention to reach the Playoffs as well but have slipped down one place to third spot behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru. SRH now have 14 points in 12 matches with two games remaining against CSK and RCB.

Also Read | Shubman Gill’s GT to Kohli’s RCB: Teams which are FAVOURITES to reach IPL 2026 Playoffs

Defending champions RCB, on the other hand, can replace GT at the top of the Points Table if they can defeat Kolkata Knight Riders at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur in match no. 57 on Wednesday. RCB remain in second position currently with 14 points, ahead of SRH on the basis of their superior net run-rate.

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Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan co-owned KKR have also made a remarkable comeback, going win-less in the first six matches of the season and have won the last four matches in a row. The Knight Riders remain in hunt for a Playoffs berth as well if they can stun RCB on Wednesday.

New list released Gujarat is at the top

IPL 2026 Points Table. GT is leading. pic.twitter.com/rv9PxP4cjt — Vivek Kumar Mishra (@vivek23mishra) May 13, 2026

Sai Sudharsan close to Orange Cap again

Last year’s Orange Cap winner Sai Sudharsan has returned to second place in run-scoring charts, becoming only the second batter after Chris Gayle in the history of the Indian Premier League to notch up 500 runs in three successive seasons. GT opener top-scored with 61 off 44 balls with 2 sixes and 5 fours as his side posted 168 for 5 against SRH.

Sudharsan now has 501 runs in 12 matches with 1 hundred and 5 fifties with a strike-rate of 155.1, just behind Orange Cap holder Heinrich Klaasen of SRH. Klaasen just managed to hold on to the Orange Cap, after being dismissed for 14 in 16 balls by Jason Holder of GT.

Also Read | Bad news for Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel, joins THIS shameful list in IPL 2026 season

The former South African batter now has 508 runs in 12 matches with 5 fifties at a strike-rate of 153.93. Klaasen’s teammate Abhishek Sharma remains in third spot with 481 runs in 12 matches with 1 hundred and 3 fifties at a strike-rate of 209.13 after being dismissed for 6 against GT.

Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul is in 4th place with 477 runs in 12 matches at a strike-rate of 177.98 while GT skipper Shubman Gill is in 5th place with 467 runs in 11 games at a strike-rate of 158.3.

Kagiso Rabada rises to second spot

GT pacer Kagiso Rabada managed to join RCB fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the top of the Purple Cap table with 3/28 in 4 overs against SRH in the last game. Rabada like Bhuvneshwar now has 21 wickets in 12 matches at an average 20.04.

Bhuvneshwar is only ahead of Rabada on the basis on a superior average of 15.28 with 21 wickets in 11 games. He will be looking to extend his lead at the top as he gets ready to face SRH in match no. 56 in Raipur. Chennai Super Kings pacer Anshul Kamboj has slipped to third place with 19 wickets in 11 matches so far.

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