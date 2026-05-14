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IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after match no 57: RCB rise to top again, Virat Kohli zooms into third spot

IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after match no 57: RCB rise to top again, Virat Kohli zooms into third spot

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have replaced Gujarat Titans at the top of the IPL 2026 Points Table after their six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur on Wednesday.

RCB opener Virat Kohli celebrates after completing his century against KKR in Raipur on Wednesday. (Photo: IANS)

RCB vs KKR IPL 2026: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru returned to the top of the IPL 2026 Points Table and took a massive step towards sealing a berth in the Playoffs with their six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in a rain-hit match no. 57 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday. RCB are now level with Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans on 16 points each but are at the number one position thanks to their superior Net Run Rate.

RCB have a NRR of +1.053 as compared to +0.551 of GT while Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings are currently in 3rd and 4th places on the Points Table. Last year’s finalists PBKS can replace SRH in the third position if they can break a run of four successive losses and defeat Mumbai Indians in match no. 58 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Thursday evening.

Also Read | Good news for Dhoni’s CSK ahead of IPL 2026 match vs LSG, BCCI have announced…

A win for Shreyas Iyer’s side will help them move to 3rd place with 15 points from 12 matches as compared to SRH’s 14 points from 11 games so far. Both RCB and GT have a couple of matches remaining and they can end up with potentially 20 points after the league stages.

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Rajat Patidar’s side will face PBKS and SRH in their last two matches while Shubman Gill’s team will take on Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings in their last two matches. Meanwhile, the Knight Riders only have a remote chance of making the Playoffs and they have to win their remaining three league matches against GT, MI and DC to reach at least 15 points and home that one of the four teams finish below that magic number.

After Virat Kohli’s terrific Century against KKR to Win the match and took RCB to No.1 Spot in Tata IPL 2026 Points Table ♥️ The defending champions are now standing in top of the table with 16 Points They also surely booked their Place to Playoffs ♥️ RCB and GT both at 16… pic.twitter.com/Gtfnbbqt8c — Possible11 (@Possible11team) May 14, 2026

Virat Kohli climbs to 3rd place in Orange Cap race

RCB batter Virat Kohli came back into form in the IPL 2026 after back-to-back ducks to notch up his 9th century in IPL. Kohli became the first-ever batter to hit nine tons in the Indian Premier League.

Also Read | RCB Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli hits a century as Bengaluru beat Kolkata in thrilling affair

Kohli scored an unbeaten 105 off 60 balls with 3 sixes and 11 fours to guide RCB to the 193-run target with 5 balls to spare. It was Kohli’s second century against KKR in IPL history. The former RCB captain now has 484 runs in 12 matches with 1 hundred and 3 fifties at a strike-rate of 165.75 to rise to 3rd place in Orange Cap race.

SRH batter Heinrich Klaasen held on to the Orange Cap with 508 runs in 12 matches at a strike-rate of 153.93 with 5 fifties while GT opener Sai Sudharsan is in 2nd place with 501 runs in 12 matches at a strike-rate of 155.1 with 1 hundred and 5 fifties.

SRH opener Abhishek Sharma and DC opener KL Rahul are in 4th and 5th place currently with 481 runs and 477 runs so far.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar extends lead in Purple Cap race

RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar did just enough to slightly extend his at the top of the Purple Cap table for the top wicket-takers. Bhuvneshwar claimed 1/34 with the wicket of in-form KKR opener Finn Allen for 18 in Raipur on Wednesday night.

The RCB fast bowler now has 22 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 16.13, just one wicket ahead of GT pacer Kagiso Rabada, who has snapped up 21 wickets in 12 ties at an average of 20.03. CSK’s Anshul Kamboj remains in 3rd spot with 19 wickets in 11 games.

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