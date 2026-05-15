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IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after match no 58: PBKS hopes of Playoffs berth hit with 5th successive loss, Prabhsimran Singh moves up

IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after match no 58: PBKS hopes of Playoffs berth hit with 5th successive loss, Prabhsimran Singh moves up

Chennai Super Kings could replace Punjab Kings in the Playoffs race with a win over Lucknow Super Giants on Friday night.

Shreyas Iyer's PBKS suffered their fifth successive loss in the IPL 2026 season, losing by six wickets to MI on Thursday. (Photo: IANS)

PBKS vs MI IPL 2026: Punjab Kings hopes of qualifying for the IPL 2026 Playoffs were dealt a severe blow after a fifth successive loss this season, losing by six wickets to Mumbai Indians in match no. 58 at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Thursday. PBKS remained in fourth position on the Points Table with 13 points behind table toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, who has 16 points each, while Sunrisers Hyderabad have 14 points in 3rd place.

It was the 2nd win for Mumbai Indians in the last 5 matches but they are already out of race to make the Playoffs stage with only 8 points in 12 matches. MI remain in 9th place ahead of Lucknow Super Giants who have 6 points in 11 matches.

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Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings now have the golden opportunity to get back into Playoffs contention. A win over Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium in match no. 59 will help them leap-frog over Punjab Kings into 4th place with 14 points from 12 matches.

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If CSK, who have posted a hat-trick of wins in their last three games, can defeat LSG with a big-enough margin on Friday evening then they can even climb up to 3rd place above SRH – who also have 14 points currently.

Prabhsimran Singh rises in Orange Cap race

PBKS opener Prabhsimran Singh moved up the table in the Orange Cap race with his 5th half-century of the season. Prabhsimran top-scored for PBKS with 57 off 32 balls with 4 sixes and 6 fours and now has 439 runs in 12 matches at a strike-rate of 170.15.

He left his teammate Cooper Connolly in 9th place on the table with 436 runs in 12 matches at a strike-rate of 162.08 after the Australian youngster only managed 21 off 22 balls.

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SRH batter Heinrich Klaasen held on to the Orange Cap with 508 runs in 12 matches with 5 fifties at a strike-rate of 153.93 while GT opener Sai Sudharsan is in 2nd spot with 501 runs in 12 matches with 1 century and 5 fifties at a stike-rate of 155.1. RCB opener Virat Kohli remains in third place with 484 runs in 12 matches at a strike-rate of 165.75 with 1 hundred and 3 fifties.

Anshul Kamboj eyes Purple Cap

CSK pacer Anshul Kamboj has enjoyed a breakthrough season in IPL 2026. Kamboj is currently number three in the wicket-taker’s list with 19 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 19.21. He is only three wickets behind current Purple Cap holder Bhuvneshwar Kumar from RCB, who has claimed 22 wickets in 12 matches so far at an average of 16.13.

LSG might have failed to qualify for the Playoffs stage this year but there is plenty to play for Sanjiv Goenka’s side. Pacer Prince Yadav is still in contention in the Purple Cap race and is currently in 4th place with 16 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 20.93.

GT fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is currently in second place with 21 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 20.04.

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