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IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap updates after match no 62: Vaibhav Sooryavanshis RR suffer big blow to Playoff hopes, Bhuvneshwar Kumar extends leads

IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap updates after match no 62: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s RR suffer big blow to Playoff hopes, Bhuvneshwar Kumar extends leads

Rajasthan Royals loss to Delhi Capitals by five wickets on Sunday means 7 teams are still in race to reach the Playoffs in the IPL 2026 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru only team to book their berth.

Rajasthan Royals lost by five wickets to Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. (Photo: IANS)

DC vs RR IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals suffered their third loss in succession, going down to Delhi Capitals by five wickets in match no. 62 of the IPL 2026 season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. The defeat for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s RR means that seven teams are still in hunt for a berth in the Playoffs with eight league matches remaining in this season.

RR remain one of three teams – CSK and DC being the other two – who are currently placed at 12 points so far with Kolkata Knight Riders one point behind them with 11 points and Punjab Kings one point ahead of them with 13. The equation for Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals is now clear, win both of their remaining matches against Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indian and hope that other results go their way after they reach 16 points.

Also Read | Punjab Kings’ head of sports science breaks silence on Arshdeep Singh and Tilak Varma’s racism row, here’s what he said

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the only team to have qualified for the Playoffs so far. The defending champions booked their berth in the next stage with a 23-run win over Punjab Kings – their sixth defeat in a row.

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Axar Patel’s DC also have the change of sneaking into the Playoff but for that they will have to win their final match against Kolkata Knight Riders and get to 14 points. They will have to hope at least at least two out of PBKS, RR, CSK and KKR don’t get more than 14 points and then Net Run Rate will come into play.

Sai Sudharsan holds on to Orange Cap

Last year’s Orange Cap winner Sai Sudharsan from Gujarat Titans held on to his Orange Cap with 554 runs in 13 matches at a strike-rate of 157.83 with 1 century and 6 fifties. GT skipper Shubman Gill is only two runs behind Sudharsan with 552 runs in 12 matches at a strike-rate of 160.46 with his 5th fifty coming against KKR on Saturday.

Also Read | PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Bengaluru becomes the first team to qualify for the playoffs with emphatic 23-run victory

RCB opener Virat Kohli remained in third spot with 542 runs in 13 matches with 1 century and 4 fifties at a strike-rate of 54.2, just 12 runs behind Sudharsan. Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul rose to 4th place with his 4th fifty of the season coming against RR on Sunday. Rahul now has 533 runs in 13 matches at a strike-rate of 171.93 with 1 century and 4 fifties.

RR opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is in 6th place behind SRH opener Heinrich Klaasen with 486 runs in 12 matches at a strike-rate of 234.78 with 1 century and 2 fifties. While Klaasen has 508 runs in 5 matches at a strike-rate of 153.93 with 5 fifties.

The former South African batter will look to add to his runs tally with when he face Chennai Super Kings in match no. 63 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium at Chepauk on Monday.

IPL 2026 Latest Orange Cap List After DC Vs RR Match Orange Cap Sai Sudharsan 554 RUN

Shubman Gill 552 RUN

Virat Kohli 542 RUN#IPL2026 #OrangeCup #SaiSudharsan #sportswithsandeshnews pic.twitter.com/R3ve8dQPee — Sandesh (@sandeshnews) May 17, 2026

Bhuvneshwar Kumar extends lead in Purple Cap race

RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar extended his lead in the wicket-taker’s list over GT’s Kagiso Rabada with a three-wicket haul against PBKS in Dharamshala on Sunday. Bhuvneshwar now has 24 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 16.37.

IPL 2026 Latest Purple Cap List After DC Vs RR Match Purple Cap Bhuvneshwar Kumar 24 Wicket

Kagiso Rabada 21 Wicket

Anshul Kamboj 19 Wicket#IPL2026 #PurpleCap #Bhuvneshwarkumar #Sportswithsandeshnews pic.twitter.com/vpVzMpPRVj — Sandesh (@sandeshnews) May 17, 2026

South African pacer Rabada remains in second place with 21 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 21.95. CSK’s Anshul Kamboj can move up in the Purple Cap race when he faces SRH on Monday. Kamboj is currently in third place with 19 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 22.52.

RR pacer Jofra Archer remains in 4th spot with 17 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 23.52.

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