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IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after match no 63: SRH join RCB and GT in Playoffs, CSK hanging on…

IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after match no 63: SRH join RCB and GT in Playoffs, CSK hanging on…

Sunrisers Hyderabad have joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 Playoffs after their 5-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings on Monday.

Chennai Super Kings only have a small chance of qualifying for IPL 2026 Playoffs after loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo: IANS)

CSK vs SRH IPL 2026: Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad not only defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in match no. 63 of the IPL 2026 season but also ensured that 2 more teams have joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Playoffs on Monday night. Defending champions RCB had already assured themselves a Playoffs berth with a win over Punjab Kings on Sunday and they will now be joined by SRH and Gujarat Titans.

SRH’s win over Ruturaj Gaikwad’s CSK mean that they have joined Shubman Gill’s GT on 16 points and no other team can get more than 16 points now. However, SRH will be hoping for top two finish in order to play in the Qualifier 1 match on Tuesday.

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SRH can ensure a top-two finish by beating RCB and if GT lose to CSK in their last league match. If Pat Cummins-led SRH beat RCB and GT defeat CSK, then they will have to hope that their NRR improves substantially.

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The scenario for SRH is very complicated for a top two finish if GT beat CSK by 30 runs. If GT do so after scoring 200 runs, their NRR will be 0.481. In that case, SRH would need to beat RCB by around 87 runs to surpass both of them on NRR (assuming a 200 first innings score in each case).

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Rajasthan Royals have their Playoff chances in their own hands even after losing six out of their last 8 matches. If they will their last two matches against Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, they will rise to 16 points and join RCB, SRH and GT in the Playoffs. RR can also reach the Playoffs with 14 points if other results go their way.

Chennai Super Kings hopes to qualify for the Playoffs hang on by a thread. They need to beat Gujarat Titans in their last league match and hope that RR lose both their remaining matches against LSG and MI, Lucknow beat PBKS and KKR beat DC, but lose to MI.

Heinrich Klaasen takes back Orange Cap

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Heinrich Klaasen took back the Orange Cap from GT opener Sai Sudharsan on Monday night. Klaasen scored 47 in 26 balls with 2 sixes and 6 fours and now has 555 runs in 13 matches with 5 fifties at a strike-rate of 155.89, just one run more than Sudharsan.

The GT opener has notched up 554 runs in 13 matches at a strike-rate of 157.83 with 1 century and 6 fifties. Sudharsan’s GT captain Shubman Gill is in 3rd place with 552 runs in 12 matches with a strike-rate of 160.46 with 5 fifties.

SRH wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan has jumped into 7th spot ahead of RR opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Kishan, who top-scored with 70 in 47 balls with 3 sixes and 7 fours, now has 490 runs in 13 matches with 5 fifties at a strike-rate of 179.48.

Sooryavanshi can move up the Orange Cap table after scoring 486 runs in 12 matches at a strike-rate of 234.78 with 1 century and 2 fifties as he gets ready to face LSH in Jaipur on Tuesday.

TATA IPL 2026 Orange Cap List Heinrich Klaasen Sits At The Top Of The List After Played An Important Knock For SRH Against CSK #ipl2026 #srhfans #CSKvsSRH #srh pic.twitter.com/QJwFD2Z5ex — Manish Dev Sports (@ManishDevSports) May 18, 2026

Anshul Kamboj remains in 3rd place in Purple Cap table

CSK pacer Anshul Kamboj claimed 1/46 – the wicket of Ishan Kishan – but fail to rise up in the Purple Cap table. Kamboj remained in third place with 20 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 23.7.

GT pacer Kagiso Rabada still trails Purple Cap holder Bhuvneshwar Kumar from RCB in second place. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has picked up 24 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 16.37 while Rabada has snared 21 wickets in 13 games at an average of 21.95.

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