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IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after Match No 64: RR jumps back into Playoffs contention, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi returns to top

IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after Match No 64: RR jumps back into Playoffs contention, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi returns to top

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's fireworks have powered Rajasthan Royals back into Playoffs contention with a seven-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 match on Tuesday.

RR's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi en route to smashing 93 vs LSG in IPL 2026 match. (Photo: IANS)

RR vs LSG IPL 2026: Inaugural Indian Premier League champions Rajasthan Royals made a massive jump and roared back into Playoffs contention with their seven-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in match no. 64 of IPL 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday. RR’s win takes them to 14 points from 13 games, one point ahead of last year’s runners-up Punjab Kings and into provisional fourth place on the Points Table.

The equation for RR is now clear and they need to defeat Mumbai Indians in their last league match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon to assure themselves of a berth in the Playoffs. But PBKS, Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are also mathematically in contention if RR falter in their last match.

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PBKS, CSK and DC all have one match in hand while KKR has a couple of matches to go but are one point behind them at 11 points. The Knight Riders, who have won 4 out of their last 5 matches can join PBKS on 13 points with a win over Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday night.

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Meanwhile, both LSG and MI are already out of Playoffs race. Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow side suffered their 9th loss of the season and only have 8 points from 13 games and are in 10th and last place. MI are one place ahead of LSG with 8 points from 12 matches but with a slightly better net run-rate.

IPL 2026 POINTS TABLE: 27th April – PBKS table toppers with no loss in 7 matches. 19th May – PBKS out of Top 4 with no wins in the next 6 matches. pic.twitter.com/POJjFyQksu — Cricket Wisdom (@Cricketadd75277) May 20, 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi claims back Orange Cap

History can be created in the IPL 2026 as 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has managed to snatch back the Orange Cap but zooming to the top of run-scoring charts. Sooryavanshi smashed 93 in 38 balls with 10 sixes and 7 fours in RR’s win over LSG and now has 579 runs in 13 matches with 1 century and 3 fifties at a strike-rate of 236.62.

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LSG opener Mitchell Marsh rose to the 2nd place in Orange Cap race, although he missed out on his second century of the season for the second successive match. Marsh top-scored with 96 off 57 balls with 5 sixes and 11 fours and now has 563 runs in 13 matches at a strike-rate of 163.18 with 1 century and 3 fifties.

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Heinrich Klaasen remains in 3rd place with 555 runs in 13 matches at a strike-rate of 155.89 with 5 fifties. Gujarat Titans duo of B Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill are in 4th and 5th place. Sudharsan has scored 554 runs in 13 matches at a strike-rate of 157.83 while Gill has 552 runs in 12 games at a strike-rate of 160.46.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is Purple Cap leader

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are one of three teams apart from Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans, who have already booked their place in the Playoffs. It is no surprise that RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is topping the Purple Cap charts with 24 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 16.37.

TATA IPL 2026 Purple Cap List Jofra Archer At No. 4 With 18 Wickets After RR vs LSG Match While Bhuvneshwar Kumar At The Top Of The Table With 24 Wickets #RRvsLSG #ipl2026 pic.twitter.com/qUV4wXUaji — Manish Dev Sports (@ManishDevSports) May 19, 2026

GT pacer Kagiso Rabada is in second place with 21 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 21.95 while CSK fast bowler Anshul Kamboj is currently in 3rd spot with 20 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 23.7.

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