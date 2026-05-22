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IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after match no 66: GT in 2nd place as CSK crash out, Sai Sudharsan replaces Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after match no 66: GT in 2nd place as CSK crash out, Sai Sudharsan replaces Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Gujarat Titans have climbed to second place on the table with their 89-run win over Chennai Super Kings, who have crashed out of the Playoffs race.

Gujarat Titans hammered Chennai Super Kings by 89 runs in IPL 2026 match on Thursday. (Photo: IANS)

GT vs CSK IPL 2026: Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans continued to bid to secure a berth in the Top 2 of the IPL 2026 Points Table with a massive 89-run win over Chennai Super Kings in match no. 66 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. GT are now in second place behind defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru but level on points with Sunrisers Hyderabad and enjoy a health net run-rate advantage thanks to their huge win in the last league match.

Five-time winners CSK, on the other hand, became the third team after Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants to crash out of the race to reach the Playoffs stage. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s side only have 12 points and can no longer reach the top 4 in the Points Table after their third successive loss.

Also Read | MS Dhoni set to leave CSK after IPL 2026 season, report makes EXPLOSIVE claim

Kavya Maran’s SRH will need to post a massive win over table-toppers RCB in match no. 67 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday to snatch back the second place from GT. SRH have a net run-rate of +0.350 with 16 points as compared to GT’s +0.695 with 18 points so far.

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Rajat Patidar’s RCB are comfortably at the top of the table with 18 points and a net run-rate of +1.065. Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals are still in the race to take the final Playoffs berth.

Also Read | GT Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Chennai crash out of play-offs race as Gujarat finish with 18 points

RR in the pole position and have their fate in their own hands as a win over Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon will seal their berth in the Playoffs. KKR or PBKS have to win their last match and hope RR lose their last match. If both KKR and PBKS win and RR lose, it will once again come down to the net run-rate between the two sides.

DC have the smallest chance of reaching the Playoffs. They have to hope that they can beat KKR by a massive margin in their last match to overhaul RR’s net run-rate and also pray that the Royals and PBKS lose their last matches.

Sai Sudharsan grabs Orange Cap again

Gujarat Titans opener and last year’s Orange Sai Sudharsan returned to the top of the run-scoring charts with his match-winning knock of 84 off 53 balls with 4 sixes and 7 fours against CSK in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Sudharsan now has 638 runs in 14 matches at a strike-rate of 157.92 with 1 century and 7 fifties.

GT skipper Shubman Gill rose to the second spot in the Orange Cap table with his knock of 64 in 37 balls with 3 sixes and 7 fours. Gill now has 616 runs in 13 matches at a strike-rate of 161.67 with 6 fifties.

RR opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slid down to 3rd place with 579 runs in 13 matches at a strike-rate 236.62 with 1 century and 3 fifties. SRH batter Heinrich Klaasen in 5th and RCB opener Virat Kohli in 6th can rise up in the table on Friday when they face off in Hyderabad.

Klaasen has scored 555 runs in 13 matches with a strike-rate of 155.89 with 5 fifties while Kohli has notched up 542 runs in 13 matches at a strike-rate of 164.74 with 1 century and 4 fifties.

Kagiso Rabada level with Bhuvneshwar Kumar in Purple Cap race

GT pacer drew level with current Purple Cap holder Bhuvneshwar Kumar from RCB. Rabada claimed 3/32 in 3.4 overs and now has 24 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 20.54.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar also has 24 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 16.37 but can rise up the charts in the final league match vs SRH on Friday. CSK pacer Anshul Kamboj is currently in 3rd place and will ends his IPL 2026 campaign with 21 wickets in 14 matches.

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