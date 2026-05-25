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IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after Match No 70: Rajasthan Royals seal final Playoffs berth, Sai Sudharsan and Bhuvneshar Kumar at top

IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after Match No 70: Rajasthan Royals seal final Playoffs berth, Sai Sudharsan and Bhuvneshar Kumar at top

Rajasthan Royals have joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 Playoffs after 70 games in the league stages getting completed on Sunday.

Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians by 30 runs to reach the IPL 2026 Playoffs. (Photo: IANS)

KKR vs DC IPL 2026: The 70th and final league stages match of the IPL 2026 proved to be an inconsequential one as Rajasthan Royals sealed the fourth and last berth in the Playoffs stages with their 30-run win over Mumbai Indians. RR joined defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the next stage with begin on Tuesday.

RCB will now take on GT at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday while RR will face SRH in Eliminator match at New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh on Wednesday. Delhi Capitals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in the final league match of the season by 40 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday to finish in 6th place on the Points Table ahead of KKR in 7th.

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Last year’s finalists Punjab Kings, who were unbeaten in the first 6 matches of the season, failed to reach the Playoffs even after ending their six-game losing streak with a win over Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday. Shreyas Iyer’s PBKS ended in 5th place with 15 points, one point behind Riyan Parag’s RR.

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Also Read | MI Vs RR, IPL 2026: Archer’s All-Round heroics guide Rajasthan into this edition’s playoffs

Five-time former champions Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians ended up in 8th and 9th place in the Points Table with 12 points and 8 points respectively. Rishabh Pant’s LSG finished in the 10th and last position with 8 points, but a marginally poor run-rate as compared to MI.

Sai Sudharsan holds on to Orange Cap

Last year’s Orange Cap winner Sai Sudharsan continued to hold on to the top position in the run-scoring charts with 638 runs in 14 matches at a strike-rate of 157.92 with 1 century and 7 fifties. Sudharsan will look to add to his runs tally as GT takes on RCB in Qualifier 1 in Dharamshala on Tuesday.

GT captain Shubman Gill is in 2nd place on the Orange Cap table with 616 runs in 13 matches at a strike-rate of 161.67 with 6 fifties while SRH batter Heinrich Klaasen is in third place currently with 606 runs in 14 matches at a strike-rate of 159.47 with six fifties.

Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul rose to 4th place in the final league match of the season, top-scoring with 60 off 30 balls against KKR. Rahul ended the IPL 2026 season with 593 runs in 14 matches with 1 century and 5 fifties at a strike-rate of 174.41.

The DC batter surpassed RR opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has slid down to 5th place after a low score against MI in the last league game of his team. Sooryavanshi now has 583 runs in 14 matches at a strike-rate of 232.27 with 1 century and 3 fifties but can rise up the table when RR faces SRH in Eliminator match on Thursday.

Jofra Archer closes in on Purple Cap

Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer came up with a match-winning show against MI to lift his side into the Playoffs. Archer claimed 3/17 against Mumbai Indians, and rose to third place in the Purple Cap table. He now has 21 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 21.71.

RCB’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar held on to the Purple Cap and has 24 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 18.5 ahead of Qualifier 1 vs GT. Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada is in second place with 24 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 20.54 ahead of Qualifier 1 against RCB.

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