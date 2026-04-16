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IPL 2026: Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyers EXPLOSIVE stand power PBKS to 7-wicket win over MI, Quinton de Kocks century goes in vain

IPL 2026: Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer’s EXPLOSIVE stand power PBKS to 7-wicket win over MI, Quinton de Kock’s century goes in vain

Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets in IPL 2026, thanks to Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer's explosive 139-runs stand, while Quinton de Kock’s unbeaten century went in vain.

Shreyas Iyer's extended their winning streak in IPL 2026 with 7-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings secured a thrilling seven-wicket win ver Mumbai Indians as Quinton de Kock’s explosive unbeaten century went in vain. Shreyas Iyer’s side chased down 196 with ease at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Coming in to bat after losing the toss, Mumbai posted a fighting total of 195 for six in 20 overs, but Punjab’s top-order firepower, led by blistering fifties from Prabhsimran Singh and skipper Shreyas Iyer, sealed the deal in just 16.3 overs.

Quinton de Kock smashed his third IPL century

De Kock, who replaced injured Rohit Sharma produced a masterclass, smashing 112 not out off just 60 balls, which featured eight fours and seven sixes. After Mumbai stumbled to 32 for two early, with Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav falling cheaply, the South African stitched a blistering 122-run partnership off 68 balls along with Naman Dhir, who contributed a gritty 50. De Kock also added 41 runs off 23 balls with skipper Hardik Pandya (14) to push the total close to 200.

Arshdeep Singh-led Punjab Kings bowling attack and picked three wickets for 22 runs in a disciplined spell that kept the death overs tight. Shashank Singh chipped in with one wicket for 19.

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Shreyas Iyer produced a jaw-dropping relay catch

Yet, the defining moment of Mumbai’s innings came in the 18th over when Hardik Pandya attempted a massive straight six off Marco Jansen. Positioned at long-on, Shreyas Iyer produced a jaw-dropping relay catch. Diving to his left, Iyer reverse-cupped the ball one-handed while completely off the ground. Realising his momentum would carry him over the boundary rope, he brilliantly flicked the ball back into play towards teammate Xavier Bartlett, who completed the catch comfortably. The impressive catch silenced the Wankhede crowd, and left Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav stunned in the dugout.

Prabhsimran-Iyer’s explosive knock finished the game with three overs to spare

Chasing 196, Punjab lost early momentum when AM Ghazanfar struck twice in the powerplay, removing openers Priyansh Arya (15) and Cooper Connolly (17) to leave them at 38 for two. But Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer stitched together 139-run stand off 67 balls for the third wicket. Prabhsimran remained unbeaten on a blistering 80 off 39 balls, while Iyer, smashed 66 off 35 deliveries.

The duo unleashed a barrage of boundaries and sixes, making light work of the target. Punjab cruised home with 198 for three, finishing with more than three overs to spare.

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