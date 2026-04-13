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IPL 2026: Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain produce dream debut spells as RR CRUMBLE in Hyderabad, SRH cruise to 57-run victory

IPL 2026: Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain produce dream debut spells as RR CRUMBLE in Hyderabad, SRH cruise to 57-run victory

Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a dominant display to beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs, with debutants Praful Hinge and Sakib Husaain leading the bowling attack to a memorable win in IPL 2026.

Praful Hinge, and Sakib Hussain powers SRH to 57-runs win over RR (Source: PTI, IANS)

IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad showcased a dominant all-round performance to crush Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs in an IPL 2026 encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. Chasing a massive target of 217, RR’s top-order collapsed, slumping to 9 for 5 inside the first three overs before finishing at 159 in 19 overs. The victory was powered by a sensational batting effort from stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan and dream debuts from pacers Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, who picked four wickets each.

Isshan Kishan smashed 44-ball 91

RR captain Riyan Parag won the toss and elected to bowl first, hoping to exploit any early moisture. The decision appeared spot-on when Jofra Archer removed Abhishek Sharma for a golden duck ball. Travis Head followed soon after, departing for 18 off 18 balls.

However, Ishan Kishan led from the front and pushed his side in the driving seat. The left-hander unleashed a blistering counter-attack as he slammed eight fours and six sixes in a 44-ball 91. Kishan fell just short of a century, caught and bowled by Sandeep Sharma for 91.

Heinrich Klaasen provided explosive support from the other end, with a quickfire 40 off 26 balls, while Nitish Kumar Reddy played a quickfire knock of 28. Salil Arora remained unbeaten on 24 off 13 balls, helping SRH post a competitive 216 for 6 in 20 overs. Jofra Archer-led RR’s bowling attack as he returned with figures of 2 for 37.

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Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain delivered a spellbinding performance

RR’s chase began on a horrendous note as Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, both making their IPL debuts, delivered a spellbinding performance that dismantled RR’s batting line-up. Hinge, in particular, produced a triple-wicket over, triggering a dramatic slide to 9 for 5 within three overs.

Sakib picked key wickets, including Yashasvi Jaiswal early. The duo exploited pace variations and seam movement to devastating effect on a pitch that offered just enough assistance.

Donovan Ferreira and Ravindra Jadeja stitched together a 118-run partnership

Despite RR’s early setback, Donovan Ferreira and Ravindra Jadeja made a solid comeback. The pair stitched together a 118-run partnership for the sixth wicket, with Ferreira smashing a gritty 69 and Jadeja adding crucial 45.

However, once Ferreira departed, the tail folded quickly. Sakib wrapped up the innings, finishing with figures of 4 for 24 respectively. The debutants – Hinge and Sakib combined for eight wickets, a rare and memorable feat that left RR nine down before the final blows.

The 57-run win boosts SRH’s campaign after an inconsistent start, highlighting the depth in their squad despite the absence of regular captain Pat Cummins. Kishan’s leadership and explosive batting provided the perfect response to early setbacks.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals unbeaten run came to an end after five straight wins in IPL 2026

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