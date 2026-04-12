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IPL 2026: Prasidh Krishnas four-wicket haul powers GT to dominant win over LSG

IPL 2026: Prasidh Krishna’s four-wicket haul powers GT to dominant win over LSG

Prasidh Krishna's impressive bowling performance guides GT to a 7-wicket win over LSG in IPL 2026. Read the full story to know more.

Gujarat Titans defeat Lucknow Super Giants by 7 wickets

The 19th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants and Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground, Lucknow.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 19 playing 12

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna

Lucknow Super Giants struggle with the bat against Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans had won the toss and decided to bowl first. Lucknow Super Giants had a poor start at the beginning as the opening pair, Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh, couldn’t sprinkle their sparkle as Mitchell Marsh was dismissed for 11 runs off 4 balls, including one four and one six. Meanwhile, Aiden Markram scored 30 runs off 21 balls, including five fours and one six.

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Except Aiden Markram, no Lucknow Super Giants’ batter could score more than 20 runs. Even so, captain Rishabh Pant scored 18 runs off 11 balls, including two fours and one six. Star batter Nicholas Pooran scored 19 runs off 21 balls, including two sixes. Meanwhile, Abdul Samad scored 18 runs off 22 balls, including two fours.

Prasidh Krishna’s impressive four-wicket haul vs LSG

Speaking about Gujarat Titans’ bowling performance, star pacer and one of the finest bowlers of all time, Prasidh Krishna took four wickets from Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni and Mukul Choudhary. Meanwhile, Ashok Sharma took two wickets and Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada took one wicket.

Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler’s guide GT to an easy chase

Let’s discuss the Gujarat Titans’ batting performance. GT openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill gave a great start to the team by hitting some impressive shorts at the beginning. However, Sudharsan disappointed his fans with a low score of 15 runs. But, the skipper Shubman Gill played an explosive innings for his side, scoring 56 runs off 40 balls, including six fours and one six at a strike rate of 140.

On the other hand, his teammate Jos Buttler also showcased a brilliant performance for Gujarat Titans by scoring 60 runs off 37 balls, including 11 fours at a strike rate of 162. Washington Sundar and Rahul Tewatia gave a finishing touch to the match. Sundar scored 21 runs off 13 balls, including two fours and one six. Meanwhile, Tewatia scored 10 runs off 8 balls. Gujarat Titans get back-to-back wins in IPL 2026.

Let’s talk about LSG’s bowling attack. Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav and Digvesh Rathi were the players to get wickets.

Prasidh Krishan wins ‘Player of the Match’ award

With the brilliant bowling performance, star pacer Prasidh Krishan won the ‘Player of the Match’ award as he took four important wickets.

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