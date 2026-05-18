Home

Sports

IPL 2026: Preity Zintas Punjab Kings provide MASSIVE update on Arshdeep Singhs fitness, reveal pacer is…

IPL 2026: Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings provide MASSIVE update on Arshdeep Singh’s fitness, reveal pacer is…

Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh has struggled for form in IPL 2026 season, claiming only 14 wickets in 13 matches at an expensive average of over 34.

Punjab Kings have denied allegations that Arshdeep Singh has been unfit. (Photo: IANS)

Bollywood star Preity Zinta co-owned Punjab Kings on Monday issued a strong clarification around the fitness of their lead fast bowler Arshdeep Singh, insisting that the left‑arm pacer is ‘fully fit’ and has been actively training with the squad ahead of a crucial phase in IPL 2026. Contrary to recent reports suggesting concerns over his availability, the franchise confirmed that Arshdeep, who is also their highest wicket‑taker this season with 14 scalps in 13 games, remains central to their plans.

“Contrary to reports, we would like to confirm that our leading fast bowler and highest wicket-taker, Arshdeep Singh, is fully fit and has been actively training with the squad. The team management is absolutely pleased with his progress, and he is raring to go as we head into a crucial contest of the tournament.

Also Read | Bad news for fans of Indian Premier League, calls to postpone IPL 2026 season due to…

“His energy, rhythm, and commitment in the nets have been extremely encouraging, and we are confident that he will continue to play a key role for Punjab Kings moving forward as well,” said the franchise in its statement on Monday.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Barely two months after scaling the heights with back‑to‑back Men’s T20 World Cup triumphs, Arshdeep hasn’t been at his best and him being unusually expensive has been a reason behind PBKS’ dramatic dip in form, this undoing the momentum they had built at the midway point of the competition.

It hasn’t also helped that Arshdeep, who hasn’t executed his yorkers and bouncers with great effect, has been at the receiving end of social media controversies – from calling Tilak Varma ‘andhera’ in a Snapchat video to being spotted with his alleged girlfriend Samreen Kaur.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap updates after match no 62: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s RR suffer big blow to Playoff hopes, Bhuvneshwar Kumar extends leads

Coming to PBKS, their campaign has gone into a sharp freefall in the last three weeks, and their playoffs hopes suffered another blow with a 23-run defeat to defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala. With just one match left against Lucknow Super Giants, PBKS can finish with a maximum of 15 points. But they are still dependent on other results to fall in their favour and enter the last four stage of the ten-team competition.

Arshdeep was retained for Rs 18 crore by Preity Zinta’s PBKS ahead of IPL 2026 season. He has claimed 14 wickets in 13 matches so far at an average of 34.92.

Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings lost their sixth match in a row, going down to Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. They are now in danger of missing own on a Playoffs berth after going unbeaten in first-half of the season.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.