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IPL 2026: Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly FIRE PBKS to commanding 54-run victory over LSG

IPL 2026: Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly FIRE PBKS to commanding 54-run victory over LSG

Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly starred with a stunning 182-run stand as Punjab Kings posted IPL 2026's highest total of 254 and defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs.

Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings secured a commanding 54-run win over LSG (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings produced a batting masterclass as they posted the highest total of IPL 2026, defeating Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs in a high-scoring thriller at the New PCA Cricket Stadium Chandigarh on Sunday.

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and invited the host to bat first. PBKS openers got off to a shaky start when Prabhsimran Singh fell cheaply for a golden duck in the first over. That dismissal brought together the explosive duo of young sensation Priyansh Arya and Australian all-rounder Cooper Connolly, who then unleashed one of the most thrilling partnerships in recent IPL history.

Arya-Connolly stitched together 182 runs for the second wicket

The left-handed pair stitched together 182 runs for the second wicket off just 80 balls, turning the game into a six-hitting spectacle. Arya, the 24-year-old Delhi batter, played with fearless aggression, smashing 93 off only 37 balls at an explosive strike rate of 251.35, laced with four boundaries and nine massive.

Meanwhile, Connolly complemented him perfectly with a classy 87 off 46 deliveries, which featured eight fours and seven sixes. Their stand not only rebuilt the innings but propelled PBKS to a formidable total of 254 for 7 in 20 overs – the highest score of the season, surpassing Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s 250 earlier.

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Arya-Connolly hammered Aiden Markram for 32 runs

The highlight of their carnage came against Aiden Markram. In one unforgettable over, Arya and Connolly hammered him for 32 runs. The over featured a flurry of sixes that left LSG fielders stunned and set an unwanted IPL record for the most expensive over conceded by a Lucknow bowler this season. This 32-run blitz took PBKS from 147/1 to 179/1 in a single over, effectively sealing the momentum in Punjab’s favour.

LSG did managed to dismiss the destructive duo in quick succession – Connolly for 87 and Arya for 93, followed by skipper Shreyas Iyer. However, the damage was already done. Marcus Stoinis then contributed a handy 29 off 16 balls to push the total past 250.

In reply, LSG never looked truly in the chase of 255. Openers Mitchell Marsh (40) and others provided some resistance, while skipper Rishabh Pant scored a fighting 43. Aiden Markram himself chipped in with 42, but the required run rate kept climbing steeply.

Punjab’s bowlers, led by Vijaykumar Vyshak (1/30), maintained control and restricted LSG to 200 for 5 in 20 overs. The middle order lacked the firepower needed to bridge the 54-run gap. This victory underlines Punjab Kings strong form this season, with their batting depth and aggressive intent proving decisive.

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