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IPL 2026: Rain plays spoilsport at Eden Gardens, KKR and PBKS share a point each

IPL 2026: Rain plays spoilsport at Eden Gardens, KKR and PBKS share a point each

Rain played spoilsport in KKR vs PBKS clash at Eden Gardens as the match was called off early, leaving both sides with a point apiece.

IPL 2026 Match no. 12 between KKR and PBKS was abondoned due to rain (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: IPL 2026 match no.12 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens got abandoned due to rain as both the side shared a point each. Consistent rain and a wet outfield forced the abandonment of the match after just 3.4 overs. The home side were reeling at 25 for 2 when play was halted, and despite brief stops in the rain, the umpires eventually called off the contest due to unplayable conditions.

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bat first, a decision that drew some criticism given the overcast skies and moisture in the air. The decision was taken to post a competitive total on what looked like a decent batting surface, but early drama unfolded quickly as Australian pacer Xavier Bartlett handed KKR major setback.

Xavier Bartlett removed Finn Allen and Cameron Green in quick succession

Bartlett produced a sensational new-ball spell as he struck twice in quick succession. He first dismissed opener Finn Allen for 6, just two balls later, Cameron Green (4) followed suit, nicking another delivery that curved away late. The double-wicket over left KKR at 16 for 2, with the crowd at Eden Gardens stunned into silence.

Rahane (8 not out off 6 balls) and young wicketkeeper-batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi (7 not out off 7 balls) then tried to steady the ship. The pair added a few runs, including a boundary or two from the captain, as they navigated the challenging conditions. However, rain intervened at the 3.4 over mark with the scoreboard reading 25/2

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The drizzle soon turned heavier, leaving the outfield heavily soaked with lot of water. Ground staff worked tirelessly with covers and super-soppers, but the persistent showers and standing water outside the boundary made resumption impossible.

KKR moved ahead of Gujarat Titans in the points table

This outcome provided some relief for a struggling KKR side. The three-time champions, who entered the match on the back of two consecutive losses, sitting at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -1.964 and zero points from two games, moved ahead of Gujarat Titans.

Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings arrived in strong form with two wins from two matches, boasting a positive net run rate of +0.637 and sitting comfortably in the top four. However, the Kings climbed to the top of the standings surpassing defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Kolkata Knigth Riders will next face Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens on April 9, while Punjab Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the PCA New Stadium on April 11.

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