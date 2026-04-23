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IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals star Ravindra Jadeja promises to leave ego at home, he says…

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals star Ravindra Jadeja promises to leave ‘ego at home’, he says…

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja won the 'Player of the Match' award in their IPL 2026 win over Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday.

Ravindra Jadeja picked the 'Player of the Match' Award vs LSG on Wednesday. (Photo: IANS)

Representing Rajasthan Royals, Ravindra Jadeja has not always bowled his full quota of overs due to various factors this IPL season, but the veteran all-rounder has no qualms about it, saying he ‘leaves his ego in the hotel room before coming to the ground’. Jadeja delivered an all-round performance to help his side secure a convincing 40-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL clash on Wednesday.

On not being able to finish his quota of overs in a couple of games previously, Jadeja told JioHotstar, “When I come to the ground, I leave my personal ego in the hotel room. I just think about contributing in whatever way the team wants from me. When it comes to batting, I wanted to take it deep in this game, because if I had gotten out in the 17th or 18th over playing a wrong shot, we wouldn’t have reached 159 and might have fallen 20-25 runs short,” Jadeja said.

Rockstar player, rockstar performance @imjadeja delivers an all-round masterclass to win his 1st player of the match award for Rajasthan Royals in #TATAIPL. #TATAIPL #LSGvRR pic.twitter.com/EeQtxbuTl3 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 22, 2026

Jadeja made 43 off 29 balls and then picked up one wicket for 29 runs in four overs to play a big part in the victory. “Chasing a smaller target might then have been easier for LSG. In T20 cricket, every surface, condition, and match situation is different, so you have to adapt accordingly. If, on a given day, the team feels that I have a negative match-up against a particular batter, I understand that. It might work, or it might not; that’s part of the game.”

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Jadeja remained unbeaten after giving his team’s total a semblance of respectability, having played the waiting game with the LSG pacers making good use of the surface at the Ekana Stadium.

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Elaborating on his batting approach, Jadeja said, “When I was batting, it wasn’t that easy. LSG have quality fast bowlers, who were bowling with pace and in good areas. It was a red-soil surface, so there was bounce, and they were getting the ball to seam. We kept losing wickets and couldn’t build any partnerships. So, Donovan and I spoke about taking the innings deep. But in T20 cricket, you have to keep taking risks here and there to get to a good score. Unfortunately, he got out at the wrong time.

“I was just calculating the overs and was aware that Mayank Yadav might bowl the final over. I just wanted to use his pace, with a short leg-side boundary and mid-off and mid-on both up. Three of the deliveries were short, and he played a bluff by bowling one full, but luckily, I was able to score a boundary off that as well. We got those 20 runs, and as a team, you gain confidence when your bowlers have a few extra runs to play with,” he added.

This was LSG’s fourth consecutive defeat as Rajasthan Royals returned to winning ways. On bowling slow on that Lucknow surface, Jadeja said, “When I was batting against Digvesh Rathi, a few of his deliveries were stopping in the wicket. So, I thought that if I bowled slow on this surface, I might get some purchase as well.

“I didn’t want to give any pace to either Mitch Marsh or Pooran, because they are big hitters and are known to hit big. So, I bowled slower, but I also wanted to vary my pace, as I didn’t want to be predictable,” he said.

Former India player and batting coach Sanjay Bangar expressed his disappointment with LSG skipper Rishabh Pant’s approach while batting. Pant was dismissed by Nandre Burger for a duck. Analysing Pant’s form, Bangar said, “It just didn’t feel right, the shots he attempted at the start of his innings. In his first three balls, he tried to swing across the line each time. As a top-order batter with a lot of international runs and experience, this is something he would be very disappointed with. His body language said it all; he knew he got it wrong. If he applies more clarity to his approach early on, he will get far better returns.”

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