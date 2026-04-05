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IPL 2026: Ravi Bishnois spin magic, Tushar Deshpandes NERVE-WRACKING final over seal six-run win for RR

IPL 2026: Ravi Bishnoi’s spin magic, Tushar Deshpande’s NERVE-WRACKING final over seal six-run win for RR

Rajasthan Royals defeated Gujarat Titans by six runs thanks to Dhruv Jurel's 75, Ravi Bishnoi's spin brilliance, and Tushar Deshpande's nerve-wracking final over.

Rajasthan Royals won by 6-runs (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Ravi Bishnoi spin magic and Tushar Deshpande’s nail-biting final over powered Rajasthan Royals to a thrilling six runs over Gujarat Titans in a high-scoring encounter in Match 9 of IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Rajasthan Royals posted a massive total of 210 for 6 in 20 overs. Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave RR an impressive start as the duo added 70 runs in just 38 balls, with Suryavanshi smashing 31 off 18 deliveries, while Jaiswal continued the momentum, scoring a brisk 55 off 36 balls to keep the scoreboard ticking.

The middle order found its rhythm through Dhruv Jurel, who, played an impactful knock with a blistering 75 off 42 balls laced with four boundaries and five towering sixes. Jurel’s clean striking against a quality GT bowling attack turned a promising total into a challenging one.

For Gujarat Titans, Kagiso Rabada-led the bowling attack as he picked 2 wickets for 42 runs. He troubled the RR batters with his pace and variations, but the home side struggled to contain the flow of boundaries on a batting-friendly pitch. Meanwhile, Rashid Khan, leaked runs as RR capitalized on the powerplay and middle overs.

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Sai Sudharsan anchored the innings with a classy 73 off 44 balls

Chasing a target of 211, Gujarat Titans made an impressive start as Sai Sudharsan anchored the innings with a classy 73 off 44 balls, which featured nine boundaries and three sixes. His fluent stroke play kept GT in the hunt, but the lack of support from the other end proved costly. The middle and lower order failed to provide the required support, with wicket falling at regular interval.

RR’s bowling unit rose to the occasion in the crucial stages. Ravi Bishnoi was the star as he finished with an impressive figure 4 for 41, using his variations to deceive the GT batters and break key partnerships.

Tushar Deshpande’s final-over heroics seal RR’s thrilling win

Tushar Deshpande held his nerve in the final over, defending 10 runs as GT needed a big finish. Deshpande’s composure under pressure, combined with smart captaincy from Parag, sealed the narrow victory. Jofra Archer and other pacers also contributed with tight spells earlier in the innings.

Shubman Gill, who missed the match due to muscle spasm will need to address their finishing abilities in chases. This win gives Rajasthan Royals an early boost in the points table under Parag’s leadership, showcasing their potential as contenders.

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