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IPL 2026: Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer STAR as Rajasthan Royals overpower Lucknow Super Giants in one-sided contest

IPL 2026: Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer STAR as Rajasthan Royals overpower Lucknow Super Giants in one-sided contest

Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals secured a commanding 40-run victory over LSG as Archer led the bowling attack and Jadeja anchored the innings with a crucial knock of 43*.

Rajasthan Royals secured a commanding 40-runs win over Lucknow Super Giants (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals showcased their dominance as they secured a commanding 40-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The win helped RR boost their momentum after two back-to-backs wins, while Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants slumped to their fourth consecutive defeat, further denting their playoff hopes.

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, LSG’s bowling attack destroyed RR’s top-order. Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami struck twice in the powerplay, removing dangerous openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Prince Yadav and Mohsin Khan each claimed two wickets, keeping the pressure on throughout the middle overs.

Ravindra Jadeja steadied the innings with unbeaten knock

RR’s top order struggled, losing four wickets inside the first few overs and finding themselves in a precarious position at 107/5 at one stage. However, it was star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who steadied the innings and provide the much-needed acceleration. Jadeja remained unbeaten on 43 off just 29 balls, which featured two fours and a six. He found good support from Shubham Dubey, who chipped in with a quick 19 off 11 balls. The duo added crucial runs, particularly in the death overs.

Jadeja’s explosive 20-run assault on the final over bowled by Mayank Yadav, featuring two boundaries and a maximum, helped RR post a fighting total of 159 for 6 in their 20 overs.

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Four of LSG’s batter were dismissed for ducks

Chasing 160, LSG got off to a decent start with Mitchell Marsh anchoring the innings. The Australian all-rounder top-scored with a gritty 55, but he lacked support from the rest of the batting order. Captain Rishabh Pant had another disappointing outing as he was dismissed for a duck.

The middle and lower order collapsed as Jofra Archer returned with impressive figures of 3 for 20 in his spell, including key breakthroughs that dismantled LSG’s chase. He clean-bowled Mohsin Khan with a yorker to seal the victory in the 18th over. Supporting Archer, spinners and other pacers maintained tight lines, restricting LSG to just 119 all out in 18 overs.

The victory strengthens RR’s position in the points table, where they now sit comfortably with four wins from earlier games. Meanwhile, LSG are sitting near the bottom, the pressure is mounting as they search for consistency.

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