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IPL 2026: Rinku Singhs HEROICS and Sunil Narines Super Over brilliance power KKR to a dramatic win over LSG

IPL 2026: Rinku Singh’s HEROICS and Sunil Narine’s Super Over brilliance power KKR to a dramatic win over LSG

In IPL 2026 match No.39 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants, Rinku Singh starred with the bat while Sunil Narine delivered in the Super Over, as KKR edged LSG in a thrilling encounter.

Kolkata Knight Rider won the Super Over (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: In a tense bottom-of-the-table clash at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) thrashed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) through a dramatic Super Over, handing the hosts their fifth consecutive loss in the IPL 2026. Both teams, struggling at the lower rungs of the points table, produced a match filled with collapses, individual brilliance, and high-stakes drama.

KKR found themselves in deep trouble as their top order crumbled against a disciplined LSG attack, reeling at 93/7 in 15 overs. Captain Ajinkya Rahane and opener Tim Seifert fell early to the left-arm swing of Mohsin Khan, who was in devastating form. Cameron Green provided some resistance with a gritty 34, but the middle order offered little support as wickets kept falling at regular intervals.

Also Read: WATCH: KKR star Angkrish Raghuvanshi out for ‘Obstructing the field’ – What do the rules say?

Rinku Singh anchored the innings and smashed his highest T20 score

However, Rinku Singh proved why he is one of the most dangerous batters in T20 cricket. Walking in at a pathetic stage, Rinku anchored the innings with remarkable composure. He paced his knock perfectly and reached his highest T20 score of 83 not out off just 51 balls, which featured seven fours and five sixes.

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The real fireworks came in the death overs. With KKR staring at a sub-150 total, Rinku unleashed in the 19th over against spinner Digvesh Rathi, smashing four sixes in a row. The last two overs yielded 43 runs, pushing KKR to a fighting 155/7.

Also Read: WATCH: 6, 6, 6, 6…Rinku Singh EXPLODES, produces stunning finish in KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 clash, smashes highest…

LSG’s Mohsin Khan claimed a maiden IPL five-wicket haul

Mohsin Khan claimed a maiden IPL five-wicket haul with figures of 5/23. His scalps included Rahane, Seifert, Green, Rovman Powell, and Anukul Roy. Chasing 156, LSG mirrored KKR’s batting collapse. Rishabh Pant top-scored with a fluent 42, but the rest of the lineup failed to build meaningful partnerships.

The chase stuttered through regular breakthroughs, leaving the lower order under immense pressure. A last-ball six from Mohammed Shami pushed the match into a Super Over, as LSG finished at 155/8 in their 20 overs.

The decider belonged to Sunil Narine. The veteran all-rounder produced a magical Super Over, conceding just one run while picking up two wickets with his trademark mystery spin and variations. In the chase, Rinku Singh needed no second invitation. He dispatched the first ball from Prince Yadav for a boundary, sealing victory in the most emphatic fashion.

Rinku Singh’s 83* and Narine’s Super Over will be remembered as the defining moments in this low-scoring thriller. As KKR climb to the eight spot in the points table

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