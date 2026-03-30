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IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma has arrived in his new avatar, says star India cricketer after former MI captains EXPLOSIVE show

IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma has arrived in his new ‘avatar’, says star India cricketer after former MI captain’s EXPLOSIVE show

Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma smashed his fastest-ever Indian Premier League fifty off only 23 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2026 match No. 2 on Sunday.

MI opener Rohit Sharma en route to scoring 78 vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 match in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians created history in the IPL 2026 on Sunday when they won their opening game of the season for the first time after 12 years. They also achieved their highest successful run-chase in the Indian Premier League, hunting down Kolkata Knight Riders huge target of 221 runs with five balls to spare.

The architect of the win was a record 148-run opening partnership between former MI captain Rohit Sharma and South African wicketkeeper Ryan Rickleton. Rohit smashed his fastest-ever IPL fifty off only 23 balls en route to scoring 78 with six massive sixes. It prompted former MI head coach Anil Kumble to say that Rohit has already arrived in IPL 2026 in his ‘2.0 Avatar’.

“Rohit Sharma seems to have arrived in his 2.0 avatar, and his innings showed he is ready to dominate again. The way he hit the ball all around the ground reminded me of his prime. It is not easy to hit sixes against bowlers like Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine and Blessing Muzarabani, but he made it look easy,” JioStar expert Kumble said on Star Sports show ‘Amul Cricket Live’.

“He has worked a lot on his fitness, and when you come back after a short break, it takes five to seven days to get your timing back and find your rhythm. This was a fantastic innings, very similar to what we have seen at Wankhede where he takes on the bowlers from the first ball. The six-hitting looked easy, and even though the boundaries were small, those shots were going into the stands. This knock shows that Rohit means business and this version of him will worry all IPL teams,” Kumble added.

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Former India captain and head coach Kumble believes that Ajinkya Rahane’s KKR side are suffering due to over-reliance on spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy.

“KKR are relying too much on Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy, and Narine did not even complete his quota of four overs, which was surprising. The disappointing part was that Ajinkya Rahane did not bring him on in the Powerplay when Rohit and Rickelton were attacking. That is when you need your best bowler to get a breakthrough. By the time Narine came on, the damage was already done. It is not easy to control the run-rate at Wankhede against such a strong side, so you need wickets to build pressure.

“Narine and Varun were the bowlers who could have challenged MI, but they did not bowl enough together. That is where KKR missed their chances to get back into the game. They need to use their resources better. Their fast-bowling unit looks inexperienced, but when you have two world class spinners, you need to use them well,” Kumble felt.

MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene pleased to end first-match jinx

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene was pleased to end the jink of losing their opening match of the Indian Premier League season. The last time MI had won their first match of the season was back in IPL 2014 edition.

“Not winning the first match of a new IPL season after 2012 was something that we always talk about in the dressing room. We got close to winning in each of the opening matches in the last 13 seasons but we never managed to successfully get over the line. I think this win over KKR was a great execution.

“I got a bit nervous when KKR got to a score of 220, but the wicket was pretty decent to bat on and Rohit-Rickelton’s fearless batting ensured that we didn’t suffer any hiccups. I’m very happy with the win and delighted to break the streak of losing our first match in a new IPL season,” Jayawardene said.

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