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IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton POWER Mumbai Indians to first season-opener win since 2012

IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton POWER Mumbai Indians to first season-opener win since 2012

Mumbai Indians ended a 13-year wait for a season-opening victory with standout performances from Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton and Shardul Thakur against KKR in IPL 2026.

Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton POWER Mumbai Indians to first season-opener win since 2012 (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians secured a easy six-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2026 opener, powered by explosive half-centuries from former captain Rohit Sharma (78) and Ryan Rickelton (81). The win ended Mumbai’s 13-year wait for a season-opening triumph in the IPL.

Chasing a massive target of 221, MI scored 224/4 in 19.1 overs, showcasing aggressive intent from the start. Rohit, playing his first T20 since last season, looked sharper as he smashed 38-ball 78 laced with six towering sixes and as many fours.

At the other end, Ryan Rickelton played a fearless innings of 81 off 43 balls, which featured eight sixes and four fours, capitalizing on two key lifelines to ensure Mumbai secured their first points of IPL 2026 in style.

Rohit Sharma showcased his mastery at the crease as he smashed tall Blessing Muzarabani over extra cover for a six, and followed it up by timing Varun Chakravarthy beautifully to send the ball flying over cover for another maximum. Meanwhile, Ryan Rickelton dominated KKR’s spin duo of Sunil Narine and Chakravarthy, consistently finding the leg-side ropes and keeping the scoreboard ticking.

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Rohit and Rickelton stitched together 148 runs partnership off 72 balls to put MI in control through out the chase.

Earlier, skipper Ajinkya Rahane (67) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (51) smashed crucial half-centuries guiding Kolkata Knight Riders posted a total of 220 for 4.

On a placid wicket, Shardul Thakur provided Mumbai crucial breakthroughs as he finished with impressive figures of 3/39. Both senior pacers Trent Boult (0/38) and Jasprit Bumrah (0/35) went wicketless but their 18th and 20th over stopped KKR from getting closer to 250.

KKR crossed the 100-run mark inside the eighth over, with Rahane looking in command and eyeing a century. However, Thakur’s successive wicket in separate spells stalled shifted KKR’s momentum, putting pressure on the incoming batters to keep up the scoring pace.

More to follow…

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