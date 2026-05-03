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IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwads captain knock guides Chennai Super Kings to another victory over Mumbai Indians

IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s captain knock guides Chennai Super Kings to another victory over Mumbai Indians

Ruturaj Gaikwad's impressive knock guides Chennai Super Kings to another victory over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026.

Chennai Super Kings defeat Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets

IPL 2026: The match no. 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Where Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets.

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians match no. 43 playing XI

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar

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Mumbai Indians batted first in this match, star players Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton began the innings for Mumbai Indians. This opening couldn’t have played a bigger role for MI, as Will Jacks was dismissed for 1 run. Meanwhile, Ryan Rickelton and Naman Dhir gave a flow to MI innings. Ryan Rickelton scored 37 runs off 24 balls, including five sixes. Naman Dhir played a crucial role as he scored 57 runs off 37 balls, including four fours and three sixes. Naman Dhir batted at a strike rate of 154. Apart from them, Suryakumar Yadav was the batter, who only scored 21 runs off 12 balls, including three sixes and one six.

For Chennai Super Kings, Anshul Kamboj, with his wicket-taking ability, he removed three players of Mumbai Indians (3/32). Meanwhile, Noor Ahmad took two important wickets as well in his four overs (2/26). Jamie Overton and debutant Ramakrishna Ghosh also took one wicket each and stopped Mumbai Indians on the score of 159 runs for the loss of 7 wickets.

Chennai Super Kings also lost their wicket one early as star Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah removed Sanju Samson for 11 runs off 9 balls. On the other hand, Ruturaj Gaikwad played a captaining innings for his team as he scored 67 runs off 48 balls, including five fours and two sixes.

Meanwhile, Urvil Patel and Kartik Sharma showcased a brilliant batting performance and helped his side to win the match by 8 wickets with 11 balls spare.

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