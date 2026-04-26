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IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan stars with 87 as Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets

IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan stars with 87 as Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets

Sai Sudharsan's 87-run knock guides Gujarat Titans to an 8-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

Gujarat Titans defeat Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets in IPL 2026

IPL 2026: The match no. 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Where Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 8 wickets and secured the fifth spot in the points table.

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match no. 37 playing 11

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh

Gujarat Titans (GT): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar

Ruturaj Gaikwad anchors with 74 not out as CSK post 158

Gujarat Titans had won the toss and decided to bowl first. For Chennai Super Kings (CSK), star batters, Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad opened the innings, but Gujarat Titans’ bowling attack gave major trouble to CSK batting lineup as Sanju Samson was dismissed for 11 runs off 15 balls, including two fours. Meanwhile, other batters Urvil Patel, Sarfaraz Khan and Dewald Brevis also followed him to the pavilion as they also struggled against Gujarat’s bowling lineup.

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However, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad stood at the crease like a warrior and held his bat like a sword for CSK against Gujarat Titans’ dominating bowling attack. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 74 runs unbeaten off 60 balls, including six fours and four sixes. In the end, Jamie Overton also played a small cameo for CSK by scoring 18 runs off 6 balls, including three fours and one six and helped them to post a competitive score of 158 runs on the board for the loss of 7 wickets.

Gujarat Titans star player and one of the finest pacers of all time, Kagiso Rabada, played a crucial role for GT by taking three important wickets in his spell. Rabada conceded 25 runs. Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna’s replacement also played an important role for GT by taking two important wickets.

Sai Sudharsan stars with 87 as Gujarat Titans win by 8 wickets

Well, Gujarat Titans’ opening pair, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, almost turned a match one-sided by smashing brilliant boundaries at the beginning. Gujarat Titans, Shubman Gill scored 33 runs off 23 balls, including one four and three sixes. Meanwhile, his partner, Sai Sudharsan, fired up 87 runs off 46 balls, including four fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 189. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper, Jos Buttler ended the match with an innings of 39 runs off 30 balls, including four boundaries and one six and helped their side by 8 wickets.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinners, Akeal Hosein and Noor Ahmed were the only platers to get one wicket each for CSK. But, they couldn’t help their side to win the match.

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