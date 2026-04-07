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IPL 2026: Sameer Rizvi tops Orange cap standings, Ravi Bishnoi leads Purple cap early in season

IPL 2026: Sameer Rizvi tops Orange cap standings, Ravi Bishnoi leads Purple cap early in season

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Sameer Rizvi dominates the Orange Cap, Rajasthan Royals Ravi Bishnoi leads the Purple Cap, and Punjab Kings move to the top of the points table

Source: IANS

IPL 2026: The opening phase of IPL 2026 is underway with the race for the Orange Cap and Purple Cap heating up. With most teams having played two matches, while Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings have featured in three – Delhi Capitals Sameer Rizvi leads the run charts, and Rajasthan Royals Ravi Bishnoi holds the Purple Cap.

Samer Rizvi, batting at No. 4 for Delhi Capitals powered his side to two successful run chases. He first scored an unbeaten 70 off 47 balls against Lucknow Super Giants, followed by a brilliant 90 off 51 against Mumbai Indians. His match-winning efforts earned him the Player-of-the-Match award in both games, placing him in an elite group of performers.

Rizvi currently old the top spot on the orange cap list with 160 runs in just two innings. Heinrich Klaasen ranks second on the list with 145 runs across three matches (31, 52, 62) for Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Rohit Sharma ranks third on the list with 113 runs, which includes 38-ball 78 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Three other batters who have crossed the 100-run mark includes, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Devdutt Padikkal with 111, Punjab Kings Cooper Connolly with 108, Kolkata Knight Riders Angkrish Raghuvanshi with 103

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Ravi Bishnoi tops purple cap race

Meanwhile, the Purple Cap race is closely contested, with four bowlers tied on five wickets each. Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has edged ahead after a standout spell against Gujarat Titans, where he finished with impressive figures of 4 for 41 – one of only two four-wicket hauls in IPL 2026 so far.

The other spell of 4 for 41 was delivered by Kolkata Knight Riders tall pacer Blessing Muzarabani against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Other bowlers who have taken five wickets so far in the tournament are Vijaykumar Vyshak from Punjab Kings, Jacob Duffy from Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Anshul Kamboj from Chennai Super Kings.

Punjab Kings climbs to the top of IPL 2026 points table

Kolkata Knight Riders earned their first points of IPL 2026 after their match against Punjab Kings was called off due to heavy rain and a waterlogged outfield on Monday at Eden Gardens. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings also shared the point and climbed to the top of the points table with five points from three games. Meanwhile, KKR now have one point from three matches, placing them above Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, who are yet to register a point.

TEAMS M W L NRR PTS Punjab Kings 3 2 0 +0.637 5 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2 2 0 +2.504 4 Rajasthan Royal 2 2 0 +2.233 4 Delhi Capitals 2 2 0 +1.170 4 Surisers Hyderbad 3 1 2 +0.275 2 Mumbai Indians 2 1 1 -0.206 2 Lucknow Super Giants 2 1 1 -0.542 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 3 0 2 -1.964 1 Gujarat Titans 2 0 2 -0.424 0 Chennai Super Kings 2 0 2 -2.517 0

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