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IPL 2026: Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs POWER Delhi Capitals to comfortable win over LSG after early collapse

IPL 2026: Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs POWER Delhi Capitals to comfortable win over LSG after early collapse

Delhi Capitals recover from 26/4 as Rizvi's unbeaten 70* and Stubbs steady knock power the team past Lucknow Super Giants for a comfortable six-wicket victory.

Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs power Delhi Capitals to comfortable win over LSG (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Sameer Rizvi walked into bat as a “Impact Substitute” when Delhi Capitals were in a precarious situation. Rizvi showed what he is capable off as he powered to victory with key support from Tristan Stubbs. DC started their IPL 2026 campaign on a high as they defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 6-wicket in their home ground.

Chasing a modest target of 142, Delhi Capitals suffered early setback as their top-order collapsed early on, slipping to 26/4 inside the first five overs. However, Sameer Rizvi, coming in as an Impact Substitute in place of T Natarajan shifted the momentum with his impressive unbeaten 70 off 47 balls.

Rizvi got key support from experienced Tristan Stubbs (39* off 32) as they stitched together a match-winning, unbroken 119-run partnership for the fifth wicket, guiding DC home comfortably in 17.1 overs.

Rizvi played with great composure against a disciplined LSG bowling attack, which includes – Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, and Prince Yadav. His knock, which included five fours and four sixes, made the chase look far easier than it initially seemed on a pace-friendly surface.

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Shami removed KL Rahul for a golden duck

To defend a small total, LSG needed early breakthroughs and Shami was right on the money as KL Rahul was gone for first-ball duck trying to slash one over point.

Mohsin, who was playing his first game after one year dimissed Nitish Rana, while Sri Lanka’s star batter Pathum Nissanka’s first game ended in a disappointing note as he mistimed a pull off Prince Yadav with Rishabh Pant taking a well judged catch running backwards.

Even DC skipper Axar Patel fell cheaply, undone by a seaming delivery from Yadav that nipped back to hit the stumps.

Despite the early setbacks, Sameer Rizvi and Tristan Stubbs gradually steadied the innings, steering Delhi Capitals to a convincing victory with their composed and calculated batting.

Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants struggled with the bat as they managed to post only 141 runs in 18.4 overs, while the Ekana Stadium pitch wasn’t overly difficult for batting, LSG’s performance offered little excuse.

A fully fit T Natarajan (3/29 in 4 overs), Kuldeep Yadav (2/31 in 4 overs), and the exceptional Lungi Ngidi (3/27 in 3.4 overs) delivered sensational spell – whose delivery might be a contender for ‘ball of the tournament’.

Pant promotes himself to top of the order

In a bold move, LSG captain Rishabh Pant disrupted the steady opening partnership of Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh by promoting himself to the top of the order, further surprising the LSG lineup. Pant began with a solid back-drive off Mukesh Kumar, scoring 7 runs from 9 balls, but his stay was cut short in the next over when he was run out at the non-striker’s end after Marsh’s powerful straight drive was deftly fielded by the bowler.

Aiden Markram contributed 11 runs, but fell to a precise wicket-to-wicket delivery from DC captain Axar Patel that pierced his defence.

Ayush Badoni (0) fell to T Natarajan, but the star of the first half was Lungi Ngidi, who impressed with his control over slower deliveries. His floating off-cutter deceived Nicholas Pooran (8 off 8), dipping late to hit the stumps, and he later dismissed Shahbaz Ahmed with a tricky slower yorker.

Kuldeep Yadav also made an impact, as he removed the dangerous Mitchell Marsh with a well-executed googly that led to a simple catch at mid-off.

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