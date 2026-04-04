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IPL 2026: Sameer Rizvis EXPLOSIVE 90 powers DC to six-wicket win over MI

IPL 2026: Sameer Rizvi’s EXPLOSIVE 90 powers DC to six-wicket win over MI

Sameer Rizvi explosive knock guide Delhi Capitals to a 6-wicket impressive victory in IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story

Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets

The eighth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI), where Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets.

Mumbai Indians post a competitive total

Delhi Capitals had won the toss and decided to bowl first. However, Rohit Sharma showcased a brilliant batting performance as he scored 35 runs off 26 balls, including five fours and one six. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav also delivered an impressive batting performance, scoring 51 runs off 36 balls, including three fours and two sixes. Naman Dhir also impressed the fans with his attacking batting approach and scored 28 runs off 21 balls, including two fours and one six. Their great batting helped them to post 162 runs on the board for six wickets.

Delhi Capitals bowlers deliver with disciplined performance

Speaking about Delhi Capitals bowling performance, Mukesh Sharma was the key bowler for DC as he took two important wickets from Ryan Rickelton and Tilak Varma. Meanwhile, Lungi Ngidi, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and T Natarajan also took one wicket and played a major role for DC.

Sameer Rizvi’s match-winning guides Delhi Capitals to victory

Let’s talk about Delhi Capitals’ batting performance. KL Rahul was still struggling to score runs as he was dismissed for 1 run off 3 balls by Deepak Chahar. Not only Rahul, Nitish Rana also disappointed the fans as he was dismissed for a duck by Jasprit Burmah’s brilliant run-out. However, after these early wickets, Pathum Nissanka and Sameer Rizva played a crucial role for Delhi Capitals. Nissanka smashed some amazing shots and scored 44 runs off 30 balls, including six fours and one six. On the other hand, Sameer Rizvi showcased a dominating batting as he scored 90 runs off 51 balls, including seven fours and seven sixes. He showed his performance just like DC’s match against LSG, where he scored 70 runs. David Miller and Tristan Stubbs gave the finishing touch to the match and helped Delhi Capitals to guide them to a 6-wicket victory.

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For Mumbai Indians, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner and Corbin Bosch took one wicket. But, they couldn’t win the game for their side.

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