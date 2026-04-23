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IPL 2026: Sanju Samson and Akeal Hosein lead CSK to DOMINANT 103-run win over Mumbai Indians in EL Clasico

IPL 2026: Sanju Samson and Akeal Hosein lead CSK to DOMINANT 103-run win over Mumbai Indians in ‘EL Clasico’

CSK outclassed MI by 103 runs in IPL 2026 Match 33, sealing their third win of the season and climbing to fifth spot in the standings.

Chennai Super Kings secured a commanding 103-run win over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium (Picture credit: IANS)

IPL 2026: In IPL 2026 “El Clasico” between two five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings delivered a statement victory as they thrashed Mumbai Indians by a massive 103 runs at the Wankhede Stadium, thanks to a match-defining unbeaten knock from Sanju Samson, who scored 101 off just 54 balls to power CSK to 207/6 after MI captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and invited the visitors to bat first.

Also Read: EXPLAINED: Why CSK are wearing black arm bands vs MI in their ‘El Clasico’ IPL 2026 match

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