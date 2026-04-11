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IPL 2026: Sanju Samsons blistering 115* and Jamie Overtons four-fer script CSKs first win of the season against Delhi Capitals

IPL 2026: Sanju Samson’s blistering 115* and Jamie Overton’s four-fer script CSK’s first win of the season against Delhi Capitals

Sanju Samson's blazing 115* and Jamie Overton's fiery four-wicket haul powered Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 23 runs to register their first IPL 2026 victory.

Chennai Super Kings secured a thrilling 23-runs win over Delhi Capitals at the Chepauk Stadium (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: It was a night of brilliance for the Chennai Super Kings, who finally opened their account in IPL 2026 with a commanding 23-run victory over Delhi Capitals in a high-scoring thriller at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. Sanju Samson’s explosive unbeaten 115 off just 56 balls powered CSK post a massive total of 212 for 2, before a disciplined bowling effort, led by Jamie Overton’s fiery 4 for 18, restricted DC to 189 all out.

Axar Patel won the toss and invited the host to bat first. CSK got off to a solid start with openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Samson adding 62 runs for the first wicket, before Gaikwad was dismissed at 15, but that only brought together Samson and the young sensation Ayush Mhatre. The duo stitched a formidable 113-run partnership for the second wicket, with Mhatre, the U19 World Cup-winning captain, smashing 59 off 36 balls.

Samson, who have had a disappointing start in CSK colours finally made a solid comeback as he reached his fifty in just 26 balls and brought up a stunning century off 52 deliveries – becoming the first wicketkeeper-batter to score an IPL hundred for Chennai Super Kings, surpassing MS Dhoni’s previous franchise record for a keeper. His 115 off 56 included was laced with 14 boundaries and four sixes at an impressive strike rate exceeding 205.

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