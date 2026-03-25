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IPL 2026: Shah Rukh Khans KKR sign THIS star player as Harshit Ranas replacement, he is..

IPL 2026: Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR sign THIS star player as Harshit Rana’s replacement, he is..

Injury-hit Kolkata Knight Riders bring in this star India pacer for IPL 2026 as Harshit Rana replacement

KKR sign THIS star player as Harshit Rana's replacement (Photo:Kolkata Knight Riders)

IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders have signed star India pacer Navdeep Saini as a replacement for Harshit Rana for IPL 2026. Rana was earlier ruled out of the tournament after suffering a ligament strain in his right knee during the T20 World Cup, further weakening KKR’s bowling attack. Akash Deep and Matheesha Pathirana are also dealing with injuries, while Mustafizur Rahman has been left out of the squad following BCCI’s instruction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kolkata Knight Riders (@kkriders)

“I found out last night, and the moment I got to know, I honestly didn’t know how to react. But somewhere, I always felt that the way I’ve been working hard and putting in the effort, something like this was bound to happen,” Saini told Knight Club.

“In a way, you could say it was already in my mind – almost like I had manifested it, to be honest. I knew it would happen someday, but the most important thing is to keep faith in god. That’s exactly what I did, and when it finally happened, it felt really amazing,” Saini added.

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Navdeep Saini started his IPL journey with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals)

Navdeep Saini, who has been signed by KKR for Rs 75 lakh, has taken 23 wickets in 32 IPL matches and also has 23 wickets to his name in international cricket for India.

Navdeep Saini last featured in IPL 2023. He began his IPL journey after being picked by Delhi Daredevils in 2017, but it was with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2019 that he made his debut and grabbed the spotlight with his express pace and hard lengths.

He later moved to Rajasthan Royals, where he made his last IPL appearance in 2023. Interestingly, Rajasthan acquired him for Rs 2.60 crore at the 2024 auction, but he went unsold ahead of the 2026 season before being roped in by KKR as a replacement signing.

With injuries affecting their bowling resources, KKR will look at Saini to provide depth and experience in their pace attack. The two-time champions will kick off their IPL 2026 campaign against Mumbai Indians on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, as they aim for a stronger showing after missing out on the playoffs last season.

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