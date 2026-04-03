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IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer, Priyansh Arya STAR as Punjab Kings chase 210 with ease, Ayush Mhatres 73 goes in vain

IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer, Priyansh Arya STAR as Punjab Kings chase 210 with ease, Ayush Mhatre’s 73 goes in vain

Shreyas Iyer and Priyansh Arya powered Punjab Kings to a five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

Punjab Kings continued their dominance at the Chepauk Stadium with 5-wickets win over CSK (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings continued their impressive start to the IPL 2026, moving to the top of the points table with a convincing five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Chasing a massive target of 210, PBKS reached 210 for 5 in just 18.4 overs, securing their second consecutive win. Skipper Shreyas Iyer played a crucial role with a rapid 29-ball 50, while the top order batters Priyansh Arya (39 off 11 balls), Prabhsimran Singh (43 off 34 balls), and Cooper Connolly (36 off 22) provided solid start.

CSK ‘s rising star Ayush Mhatre grabbed the spotlight after Shreyas Iyer’s side invited CSK to bat first. CSK posted a competitive 209 for 5 in their 20 overs. The innings was powered by a sensational display from young batter Ayush Mhatre, who smashed a blistering 73 off 43 balls, laced with sixe boundaries and five sixes that lit up the Chepauk evening.

Mhatre, walking in early after Sanju Samson departed at 7 off 7 balls, and stitched a crucial 96-run partnership for the second wicket with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (28 off 22 balls). This stand laid a strong foundation on a pitch that offered some assistance to spinners later. Mhatre reached his fifty off just 29 balls, showcased his fearless approach

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