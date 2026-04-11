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IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyers heroics with the bat help PBKS register victory over SRH by 6 wickets

IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer’s heroics with the bat help PBKS register victory over SRH by 6 wickets

Punjab Kings defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in the IPL 2026. Read the full story to know more.

PBKS defeat SRH by 6 wickets in IPL 2026

The 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is playing between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the PCA New Cricket Stadium, Tira.

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga

Punjab Kings playing XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma provide a strong start for SRH

Star batters Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head began the innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both batters impressed ‘Orange Army’ fans with their impressive batting performance. Abhishek Sharma scored 74 runs off 28 balls, including five fours and eight sixes and smashed his half-century off 18 balls. Meanwhile, Travis Head scored 38 runs off 23 balls, including five fours and one six. Both of them scored 104 runs on the powerplay.

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Speaking about other batters’, SRH captain Ishan Kishan played a short but impactful innings for the team by scoring 27 runs off 17 balls, including three fours and one six. Heinrich Klaasen also contributed 39 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad and added 219 runs on the board in 20 overs.

Punjab Kings bowlers deliver a solid performance

Punjab Kings delivered a great bowling performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad as their part-time bowler, Shashank Singh, took two important wickets for PBKS by dismissing their opening pair, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head. Shashank bowled three overs and conceded 20 runs.

On the other hand, star pacer Arshdeep Singh also got a maiden wicket of IPL 2026 as he dismissed Ishan Kishan and Salil Arora. He bowled four overs and conceded 50 runs. Arshdeep Singh was seen delivering wide balls, which became a headache for him this season. Xavier Bartlett also took an important wicket from Heinrich Klaasen and conceded 42 runs in four overs.

Shreyas Iyer’s explosive knock guides PBKS to victory

Let’s discuss the Punjab Kings’ batting performance. PBKS openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya gave a brilliant start to the team by hitting some good shots. Both the batters showcased impressive batting performance in the important match. Prabhsimran Singh scored 51 runs off 25 balls, including four fours and four sixes. Meanwhile, Priyansh Arya scored 57 runs off 20 balls, including five fours and five sixes.

Speaking about other players’ performance against SRH, Cooper Connolly couldn’t sprinkle his magic as he was dismissed for 11 runs off 12 balls. Star batters Nehal Wadhera and Shreyas Iyer performed brilliantly and helped the team to go near to the target as both the batters smashed big hits in the crucial moments. PBKS captain, Shreyas Iyer aka ‘Sarpanch Sahab’ scored 69 runs off 33 balls, including five fours and five sixes. Meanwhile, Shashank Singh scored 16 runs off 9 balls, including one four and one six and hit a finishing shot for Punjab Kings and helped them to win the match by 6 wickets.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, star player and young talent, Shivang Kumar took three important wickets from Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh and Cooper Connolly. Harsh Dubey also took a wicket from Nehal Wadhera. But couldn’t win the match.

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