IPL 2026: Shubman Gill closes in on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for Orange Cap; Kagiso Rabada topples Bhuvaneshwar Kumar in Purple Cap race

Gill's 104 took his IPL 2026 tally to 722 runs, but he is still 54 runs behind Sooryavanshi (776) who might fall behind Gill if the latter scores at least 60 runs in the final tomorrow

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/ipl-2026-shubman-gill-closes-in-on-vaibhav-sooryavanshi-for-orange-cap-kagiso-rabada-topples-bhuvaneshwar-kumar-in-purple-cap-race-8430511/ Copy

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a century during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Friday, May 29, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

It’s official. Reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns with 2022 winners Gujarat Titans in the 2026 Indian Premier League final on Sunday, May 31 at the world’s largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. While RCB are eyeing back-to-back IPL titles for the first time in their history, GT will be attempting to win a 2nd title in what is going to be their 3rd finale appearance since debuting in 2022.

Yesterday, at the PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, local boy Shubman Gill took the shine off Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s sensational 96-run knock in the 1st innings by scoring his 5th overall IPL century and 1st this season. Gill’s spotless ton helped his side successfully chase down 215 runs to beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets in Qualifier 2.

Batting first, Rajasthan had posted 214 on the back of Sooryavanshi’s 96-run knock off 47 balls, Ravindra Jadeja’s 45 off 35 and Donovan Ferreira’s quickfire 38 off 11. The target was easily chased down by Gujarat, thanks to the solid foundation laid by their openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill who stitched a match winning 167-run partnership for the first wicket.

While Sudharsan got out for 58 off 32, Gill took 53 balls to score 104 before getting his marching orders from Jofra Archer in the 15th over. Despite also losing the wicket of Washington Sundar for 16 off 9, Gujarat comfortably reached the target within 18.4 overs with Jos Buttler and Rahul Tewatia getting the 2022 champions over the line.

Shubman Gill trails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi despite hitting ton in Qualifier 2

Shubman Gill was adjudged player of the match for his remarkable ton but he is still trailing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the race for Orange Cap. Gill’s 104 took his IPL 2026 tally to 722 runs, but he is still 54 runs behind Sooryavanshi (776) who might fall behind Gill if the latter scores at least 60 runs in the final tomorrow. Sai Sudharsan (710), Heinrich Klaasen (624) and Ishan Kishan (602) complete the top 5 list.

Battle between Kagiso Rabada and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar for Purple Cap

We are going witness a stiff competition between Gujarat’s Kagiso Rabada and Bengaluru’s Bhuvaneshwar Kumar for the Purple Cap battle in the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Rabada took over the Indian veteran seamer last night by naming 2 wickets which took his seasonal tally to 28 scalps.

Bhuvaneshwar has 26 wickets in 15 outings this year. Rajasthan’s Jofra Archer (25), Chennai’s Anshul Kamboj and Hyderabad’s Eshan Malinga (20) conclude the top 5 list.

When and where to watch IPL 2026 final?

The IPL 2026 final between Bengaluru and Gujarat will start from 7:30PM (IST) onwards exclusively on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network across television screens.