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IPL 2026: Shubman Gill is becoming an accomplished LEADER, says star cricketer from CSK

IPL 2026: Shubman Gill is becoming an accomplished LEADER, says star cricketer from CSK

Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans have climbed to the top of the IPL 2026 Points Table with a 82-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

GT captain Shubman Gill (left) with Sai Sudharsan. (Photo: IANS)

Former India and Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu praised Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill for his growing maturity as captain, saying the GT skipper now looks sorted and settled while leading the side in IPL 2026. Gill’s leadership once again came under the spotlight after the Gujarat Titans (GT) climbed to the top of the points table with a dominant 82-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

“He looks so sorted and settled as a captain, compared to what we have seen him in the first season that he has led. So, he is now becoming an accomplished leader, slowly but steadily, he is really getting up there,” Rayudu told ESPNCricinfo website.

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Rayudu also reflected on discussions surrounding Gill’s handling of spin bowlers during his early days as captain, particularly during his stint leading India in Test cricket on the England tour. “The parameter generally is how a captain handles spin, and that is something that was a point of discussion when he captained India in a couple of Test matches in England as well,” he said.

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However, Rayudu believes Gill has adapted smartly to the Gujarat Titans’ current strengths by showing greater trust in the pace attack led by Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Jason Holder, and Prasidh Krishna.

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“But apart from that, there have been occasions wherein he has shown greater faith in the faster bowlers than the spinners, and once you have the calibre of Rashid Khan, at times he has been under-bowled,” Rayudu said.

“However, having a line-up of five fast bowlers and if they are doing well and if they are successful, why do you want to unnecessarily disturb the pattern of play,” he added.

Rayudu further explained that Gill’s willingness to back his pacers instead of forcing spin into the attack reflects a growing tactical maturity. “So, I think he is doing a pretty good job of, at times, not using the spinner can also be a good strategy,” he said.

Speaking of the match, GT’s fast bowlers completely dominated proceedings. Rabada claimed 3/28, Holder picked up 3/20, while Siraj and Prasidh Krishna also made key contributions as SRH collapsed inside 15 overs for just 86 runs.

Earlier, half-centuries from Sai Sudharsan (61) and Washington Sundar (50) guided the Gujarat Titans to a competitive total on a challenging batting surface.

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