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IPL 2026: Tilak Varmas maiden ton, Ashwani Kumars four-wicket haul power MI to 99-run win over Gujarat Titans

IPL 2026: Tilak Varma’s maiden ton, Ashwani Kumar’s four-wicket haul power MI to 99-run win over Gujarat Titans

Tilak Varma smashed a maiden IPL century off 45 balls, while Ashwani Kumar grabbed four-wicket haul as Mumbai Indians thrashed Gujarat Titans by 99 runs to register their second win of IPL 2026.

Mumbai Indians secured a commanding 99-run win over Gujarat Titans (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians star better Tilak Varma roared back to form with a magnificent batting display, smashing his maiden IPL ton, steering Mumbai Indians to a commanding 199 for 5 and snapping their four-match losing streak with a thumping 99-run victory over Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans won the toss and invited visitors. Mumbai Indians found themselves in early trouble as Kagiso Rabada, the South African pace spearhead for GT, struck thrice in the powerplay with his extra bounce and sharp lines, claiming impressive figures of 3 for 33 in four overs.

Tilak Varma unleashed a breathtaking assault

The five-time champions were reeling at 103 for 4 in 14 overs. Young left-hander Tilak Varma, who walked into bat at No.3 unleashed a breathtaking assault. He forged a crucial partnership with Naman Dhir, who contributed a crucial 45 off 32 balls. Once set, Tilak took complete control, smashing the GT bowling attack to all parts of the ground with elegant timing and raw power.

Tilak remained unbeaten on a blistering 101 off just 45 balls, which featured eight fours and seven sixes. He brought up his ninth IPL fifty earlier in the knock but saved his most explosive hitting for the death overs. The century came off the final ball of the innings with a boundary that powered MI to a competitive 199 for 5.

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Mumbai Indians 80-run late surge was the turning point of the match

The last five overs alone yielded nearly 80 runs, turning the game decisively in Mumbai’s favour. In reply, Gujarat Titans chase never gained momentum. None of their batters could mount a meaningful resistance on a surface that offered just enough for the pacers. Left-arm seamer Ashwani Kumar starred with the ball for MI, returning excellent figures of 4 for 24 in four overs, dismantling the middle order with his swing and variations.

The Titans collapsed in just 15.5 overs, handing Mumbai Indians a comprehensive 99-run win. The victory was a much-needed shot in the arm for Hardik Pandya’s side, who had slipped to the bottom half of the points table after four consecutive defeats.

For Gujarat Titans, it was a disappointing outing, despite a strong recent run, their batting collapsed against a disciplined MI attack. Rabada’s early breakthroughs provided hope, but the lack of substantial contributions from the rest of the lineup proved costly. Mohammed Siraj picked up one wicket, adding to the pressure.

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