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IPL 2026: Tim David, Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal light up Chinnaswamy Stadium as RCB CRUSH CSK by 43 runs

IPL 2026: Tim David, Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal light up Chinnaswamy Stadium as RCB CRUSH CSK by 43 runs

RCB thrashed CSK by 43 runs at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium as Tim David's explosive knock and strong support from Patidar and Padikkal sealed a big win in IPL 2026.

RCB hand CSK third consecutive defeat in IPL 2026 (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru displayed a batting spectacle to hand Chennai Super Kings their third loss in IPL 2026, securing 43-runs win in the 11th match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. RCB posted a mammoth 250 for 3 in their 20 overs – the highest total of the season so far.

The foundation of the massive total was set by an aggressive opening stand and an impressive 29-ball fifty from Devdutt Padikkal. Opener Phil Salt slammed 46 off 30 balls, providing the early momentum, while Virat Kohli added 28 runs before falling, but it was Padikkal who ignited the innings with a blistering knock laced with 5 fours and 2 sixes).

Tim David’s knock turned the game into one-sided affair

Skipper Rajat Patidar, who walked to bat number 4 took the charge in the middle order as the skipper unleashed an explosive 48 off 19 balls, which included a flurry of boundaries and sixes. However, the real carnage, came through the Australian all-rounder Tim David who turned the game into a one-sided spectacle.

David smashed an unbeaten 70 off just 25 balls, which featured 8 sixes and 3 fours at an immpressive strike rate of 280. David and Patidar stitched 99-runs partnership in a just 36 balls, pushing RCB past the 200-run mark with ease and into record territory.

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RCB’s last five overs yielded 97 runs

The last five overs yielded a staggering 97 runs, leaving the CSK bowlers, including Jamie Overton and others, shell-shocked. Shivam Dube picked up the only wicket in the death overs for 1/30, but the damage was already done.

Chasing a massive target of 251, CSK got off to a shaky start but showed brief resistance through Sarfaraz Khan, who top-scored with a 24-ball half-century. Prashant Veer chipped in crucial 43 runs, and there were cameos from others, but the required run rate kept climbing.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar led RCB’s bowling attack with 3 for 41, using his experience to strike at crucial moments. Jacob Duffy picked 2 wickets conceding 58 runs, while Krunal Pandya (2/36) and Abhinandan Singh (2/30) provided tight support. CSK could never build a sustained partnership capable of threatening the target, eventually folding in the final over.

The Chinnaswamy crowd was treated to high-octane entertainment, with 19 sixes in RCB’s innings alone highlighting the batting-friendly conditions and the firepower in the home side’s lineup. For CSK, it was a disappointing third consecutive defeat. Questions will be asked about their middle-order stability and death bowling options moving forward.

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