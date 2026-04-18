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IPL 2026: Tristan Stubbs shines as Delhi Capitals beat RCB by 6 wickets

IPL 2026: Tristan Stubbs shines as Delhi Capitals beat RCB by 6 wickets

Tristan Stubbs shines against RCB as Delhi Capitals beat them by six wickets in IPL 2026. Read the full story to know more.

Delhi Capitals defeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets

The match no. 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Delhi Capitals showcased a good performance against RCB as they won the match by 6 wickets.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood

Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s struggles with the bat despite strong start

Delhi Capitals won the toss and decided to bowl first. Phil Salt and Virat Kohli started the RCB innings. Both the players gave a great start to the franchise. The star batters played some good shots at the beginning. Phil Salt scored 63 runs off 38 balls, including four fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 165. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli scored 19 runs off 13 balls, including three fours.

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But at the time, RCB faced trouble scoring runs as the batters struggled against Delhi Capitals bowling attack. Tim David scored 26 runs off 17 balls, including three fours and one six at a strike rate of 152. RCB got a good start, but later ended up with an average score as they added 175 runs on the board for the loss of 8 wickets.

For Delhi Capitals, Lungi Ngidi and Kuldeep Yadav played a crucial role as they took two wickets. Meanwhile, DC captain, Axar Patel also got two wickets. Mukesh Kumar also took a wicket in the match.

Delhi Capitals batters guide team to comfortable 6-wicket win

However, Delhi Capitals made a poor start as star RCB pacer and one of the finest pacers of all time, Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave three early shocks to DC by dismissing Pathum Nissanka, Karun Nair and Sameer Rizvi. Meanwhile, KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs build a good partnership. Both the players smashed half-centuries and gave hope to Delhi Capitals’ fans. KL Rahul scored 57 runs off 34 balls, including six fours and two sixes. On the other hand, captain Axar Patel played a crucial role by scoring 26 runs off 19 balls. He was retired out, due to cramps. In the end, David Miller played a finishing role for DC by scoring 22 runs off 10 balls. Miller smashed two sixes and one four off Romario Shepherd’s delivery and helped DC to register a 6-wicket victory.

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