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IPL 2026 updated Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap after match no 68: Punjabs victory lifts them to 4th; Rajasthan and Kolkata await their fates

IPL 2026 updated Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap after match no 68: Punjab’s victory lifts them to 4th; Rajasthan and Kolkata await their fates

Punjab did exactly what they needed to do by comprehensively defeating LSG by 7 wickets with 2 overs remaining to get into the top 4 with 15 points. However, their celebration could be cut incredibly short depending on how the remaining fixtures unfold

Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, May 23, 2026. (Photo Credit: IANS)

The Punjab Kings temporarily took over the 4th position in the Indian Premier League last night after beating Rishabh Pant’s already eliminated Lucknow Super Giants to put pressure back on Rajasthan Royals who can spoil PBKS’ chances if they win today against the Mumbai Indians.

Punjab did exactly what they needed to do by comprehensively defeating LSG by 7 wickets with 2 overs remaining to get into the top 4 with 15 points. However, their celebration could be cut incredibly short depending on how the remaining fixtures unfold. The race for the final playoff spot is down to the last matchday of the league stage which features two important matches.

Looking at the current state of the points table, the top tier is cleanly locked in. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have all comfortably sealed their qualification berths, sitting tied at the top with 18 points each.

This leaves only one spot open for the playoffs. While reigning champions Bengaluru will take on Gujarat in Qualifier 1, Hyderabad are awaiting for their opponents in the 1st Eliminator.

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The drama begins with the afternoon clash between RR and MI at the Wankhede Stadium. For Rajasthan, the equation is simple – a victory will lift them to 16 points, pushing them past Punjab to the playoffs.

Whereas, a victory for the already-eliminated Mumbai Indians would instantly confirm Punjab’s qualification and break Rajasthan hearts.

The outcome of that afternoon fixture will heavily dictate the implications of the evening match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens. KKR is mathematically alive but sitting in 6th place with 13 points.

If Rajasthan wins the early game, the KKR vs DC clash will convert into a complete dead rubber, as the top 4 will already be finalized. But if Mumbai pulls off an upset and defeats Rajasthan, then Kolkata will still have a chance.

Heinrich Klaasen goes 5th in the Orange Cap race Gujarat’s opening pair Sai Sudharsan (638) and Shubman Gill (616) continue to dominate the run-scoring charts with Rajasthan’s teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (579) at 3rd and Lucknow’s Mitchell Marsh (563) at 4th. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s South African recruit Heinrich Klaasen is 5th spot in the race for the Orange Cap scoring 606 runs in 14 matches. Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Kagiso Rabada tied Although tied at 24 wickets each, RCB’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar currently edges out GT’s Kagiso Rabada in the Purple Cap race. The veteran Indian pace spearhead holds the advantage due to his exceptional efficiency, conceding just 7.71 runs per over against Rabada’s more expensive economy rate of 9.19. The top 5 is completed by Anshul Kamboj with 21 wickets, followed by Rashid Khan (19) and Jofra Archer (18).

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