IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wins 5 individual honors; Punjab Kings win Fair play award

The Indian Premier League concluded with RCB winning the trophy for the 2nd time in a row but who won the Orange Cap, Purple Cap and other individual honors? Here is the entire list

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/ipl-2026-vaibhav-sooryavanshi-wins-5-individual-honors-punjab-kings-win-fair-play-award-8432934/ Copy

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi receives the Emerging Player of the Season award during the presentation ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Monday, June 1, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru wrote history last night as the franchise lifted its 2nd consecutive Indian Premier League title by defeating the Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets in the title clash. Rajat Patidar and co produced an all-round performance to leave the Narendra Modi Stadium with happy faces and most importantly, the trophy.

Former captain and star batter Virat Kohli led from the front, scoring his fastest IPL half-century while chasing an easy target of 156. GT were restricted to 155, thanks to a dominant bowling performance. Young seam sensation Rasikh Salam registered figures of 3/27 while Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood scalped 2 wickets each while Krunal Pandya also took a wicket.

Also Read: 10 Virat Kohli records in Indian Premier League that may never be broken – From most centuries to fours – All you need to know

In response, Virat Kohli and Venkatesh Iyer got off to a blistering start, stitching a 62-run partnership before the latter departed for 32 off 16 in the 5th over. RCB suffered a bit of a collapse when Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar and Krunal Pandya got out in quick succession but Kohli held onto the other end very well but Tim David’s 24 off 17 and Jitesh Sharma’s 11 off 14 helped the cause. Virat Kohli scored a four and a six to complete a comprehensive victory.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi bags Orange Cap and four other honors

Rajasthan Royals’ teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi rewrote IPL history by winning five major individual honors. The 15 years old claimed the Orange Cap (most runs), thanks to his 776-run season. His range hitting ability also earned him the Most Valuable Player award, the Emerging Player of the Season and the Super Striker of the Season award, thanks to his astounding strike rate of 237.3. He also took home the Super Sixes for hitting 72 sixes, which also broke Chris Gayle’s record from 2012.

Rabada bags Purple Cap; Siraj gets Green dot ball award

Gujarat’s South African pacer Kagiso Rabada secured the Purple Cap (most wickets) for finishing with 29 wickets across the campaign. His teammate Mohammed Siraj picked up the Green Dot Ball Award for bowling an impressive 172 dot balls. Additionally, Sai Sudharsan won the award for the most fours for hitting 75 fours.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Most boundaries and runs scored, multiple batting records broken: A look into season in numbers

Manish Pandey wins catch of the season award; Punjab also get a trophy

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Manish Pandey won the catch of the season award for his sensational, one-handed airborne catch at backward point to dismiss Bengaluru’s Tim David during the league phase.

For behavioral conduct, the Fair Play Award was handed to the Punjab Kings. The pitch and ground award went to the Cricket Association of Bengal (for venues with 5+ matches) and the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (for venues with fewer than 4 matches).