Home

Sports

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshis HEROICS go in vain as Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma power SRH to a 5-wicket victory

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s HEROICS go in vain as Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma power SRH to a 5-wicket victory

Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) chase down 229 with comfortably at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, thanks to explosive knocks from Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a convincing 5-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s explosive 36-ball hundred proved insufficient as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) chased down a massive 229-run target with five wickets in hand and nine balls to spare, defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a high-scoring IPL 2026 encounter in Sawai Mansingh Stadium at Jaipur on Saturday.

The 15-year-old young sensation once again lit up the stadium with his fearless approach as he slammed his second IPL hundred of the season. Yet, SRH’s aggressive top-order batting, led by Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma, powered a clinical chase.

Sooryavanshi displayed a record breaking show after Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins invited the hosts to bat first. Rajasthan Royals got off to a measured start before Sooryavanshi took center stage. The teenager reached his half-century in a mere 15 balls. He then accelerated dramatically, bringing up his century off just 36 deliveries – the third-fastest hundred in IPL history.

More to follow…

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.