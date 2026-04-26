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IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s HEROICS go in vain as Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma power SRH to a 5-wicket victory

Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) chase down 229 with comfortably at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, thanks to explosive knocks from Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma.

Published date india.com Published: April 26, 2026 12:02 AM IST
email india.com By Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com
IPL 2026, RR vs SRH, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Pat Cummins, SRH won by 5 wickets, Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Jofra Archer, Eshan Malinga, Brijesh Sharma, Riyan Parag, Sawai Mansingh Stadium
Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a convincing 5-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s explosive 36-ball hundred proved insufficient as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) chased down a massive 229-run target with five wickets in hand and nine balls to spare, defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a high-scoring IPL 2026 encounter in Sawai Mansingh Stadium at Jaipur on Saturday.

The 15-year-old young sensation once again lit up the stadium with his fearless approach as he slammed his second IPL hundred of the season. Yet, SRH’s aggressive top-order batting, led by Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma, powered a clinical chase.

Sooryavanshi displayed a record breaking show after Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins invited the hosts to bat first. Rajasthan Royals got off to a measured start before Sooryavanshi took center stage. The teenager reached his half-century in a mere 15 balls. He then accelerated dramatically, bringing up his century off just 36 deliveries – the third-fastest hundred in IPL history.

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About the Author

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur is a trainee sports journalist at india.com with a specialization in Broadcast Journalism. She has previously worked with a couple of startup channels as a sports content writing intern, ... Read More

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