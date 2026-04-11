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IPL 2026: Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Dhruv Jurels explosive innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru take them to a fourth consecutive victory

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel’s explosive innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru take them to a fourth consecutive victory

Suryavanshi and Jurel's heroics with the bat helps RR defeat RCB by 6 wickets in IPL 2026. Read the full story to know more.

RR beat RCB by 6 wickets in IPL 2026

The 16th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals and Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati, where Rajasthan Royals defeated them by 6 wickets.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood

Rajat Patidar’s crucial knock for RCB against Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and decided to bowl first. From the beginning of the match, they performed brilliantly, as in the first delivery of the match, RCB lost Phil Salt’s wicket for a duck. Meanwhile, star batters Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal gave a great start to the team with some impressive shots. But, Rajasthan Royals made a comeback as Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Virat Kohli for 32 runs off 16 balls, including seven fours.

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However, Rajasthan Royals’ bowlers showed their dominance as they didn’t allow any RCB batter to play some good shots, except Rajat Patidar, the skipper became a hope for RCB fans with his impressive batting performance, scoring 63 runs off 40 balls, including four fours and four sixes. In the ending overs, Romario Shepherd and Venkatesh Iyer gave a finishing touch to RCB’s innings and added 201 runs on the board.

Rajasthan Royals’ bowlers magical spells

Rajasthan Royals’ bowlers showcased a great bowling performance as players like Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi and Brijesh Sharma took two important wickets for the team.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel shines with the bat

Speaking about Rajasthan Royals’ batting performance, star opening pair Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi began RR’s innings with an attacking approach. Both batters charged Rajat Patidar’s bowling line-up. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal lost his wicket early, which created a bit of stress for RR fans, but Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel’s iconic batting performance gave them a big relief as both batters continued the planning of an attacking approach. Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored 78 runs off 26 balls, including eight fours and seven sixes. Meanwhile, Dhruv Jurel played till the end of the innings after losing two important wickets, from Shimron Hetmyer and captain Riyan Parag. After that, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Dhruv Jurel gave a finish to the match and continued Rajasthan Royals’ winning streak in the IPL 2026.

Josh Hazlewood and Krunal Pandya were the only bowlers to get the wickets. Both the players took two important wickets of Rajasthan Royals.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi wins ‘Player of the match’ award

However, for the match-winning innings, star batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi was honored with the ‘Player of the Match’ award. Suryavanshi completed his fifty off 15 balls and helped Rajasthan Royals to score 97 runs on the powerplay.

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